The U.S. government seems to be escalating the situation at the border, where thousands of Central American migrants are waiting to potentially request asylum. On Tuesday evening, an order came from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly allowing border troops to use lethal force to protect themselves when "reasonably necessary," according to the Military Times. Critics warn that the order may violate a law that's been on the books since the 19th century.

Per the Military Times, the command is a "cabinet order" that allows troops to "perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary" for their safety, including "a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, [and] temporary detention."

But that's where the Posse Comitatus Act comes in. Signed by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, the law prohibits the military from enforcing U.S. laws within its borders. Some legal experts are already sounding the alarm to argue that Kelly's order may violate the act.

The group of migrants became a point of contention in the lead-up to the midterm elections earlier this month, with President Donald Trump arguing that they posed a national security threat and critics countering that they were just vulnerable people seeking help. The so-called "caravan" arrived in Tijuana, Mexico earlier this week and set up temporary shelters there. Many people may end up petitioning for asylum in Mexico or across the border in the United States.

