If Fido isn't welcome, some pet parents aren't interested in going. For a variety of reasons, many humans don't want to leave their dogs behind, especially while traveling. Some public places don't allow dogs, but if you're a pet parent, you may be avoiding some locations you don't realize are dog friendly, like theme parks. If you've ever wondered whether or not you can bring your dog to Disneyland, the answer is yes. But there's a catch.

Service animals are welcome inside the Disneyland theme park, though they are not permitted to go on some rides for safety reasons. Pet dogs are allowed, too. While pups aren't able to frolic inside the park with their humans, Disneyland offers a doggy daycare at the main entrance for just $20 a day per pet. The Disneyland kennels operate on a first-come, first-served basis, which means you're going to want to get there early to ensure Fido's spot.

Not a dog person? If cats are your fur babies, you can board them at Disneyland, too. Keep in mind that most felines aren't too keen on traveling. Make sure your cat is OK with making a long trip before bringing Fluffy to Disneyland. If kitty would rather stay home, ask a friend, family member, or pet sitter to look in on them so you can enjoy Disneyland without worrying about Fluffy having a meltdown.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you have a more non-traditional pet, Disneyland doesn't discriminate. "You can also choose to board birds, rabbits, some rodents, and many other animals legal to own as pets in the state of California. However, each of these pets must be contained within their own individual carriers," Disneyland noted on its website. So if you don't want to leave your pet hamster or hedgehog at home, you don't have to.

According to The Happiest Blog On Earth, it's important to know that Disney employees are not allowed to handle your pets, though they can refill food and water. Pets not in self-contained carriers will be placed in kennels, and it's recommended that you come and take Fido for a potty break every four hours.

Some folks online suggest dressing pets up in Disney costumes for their theme park debuts. But remember, most pets don't like wearing clothes. Since your pet will likely have some anxiety about being left in the kennel, perhaps you shouldn't make it worse by dressing them in a Snow White costume. In addition, make sure you read all of the pet rules and regulations before bringing your beloved animal to Disneyland.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Even though Disneyland offers pet daycare, Disneyland's hotels are not pet friendly (with the exception of service animals). This means you'll have to do some research to find a nearby pet friendly hotel or Airbnb that will accommodate your pet parrot, dog, or rabbit.

If you're just heading up to the Disneyland for the day, remember that the kennels might be full, so get there at least an hour before the park opens to get in line. For those parking far away, you can take your pet on the Disneyland Resort tram from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure.

No doubt, Disneyland's kennels are a great service for park goers. Just make sure your pet is OK with being left alone at a kennel before you commit to brining them. If it's Fido's first time at a kennel, it might be best to get a pet sitter instead. After all, it will be hard to enjoy the happiest place on earth if you're worried about your furry friend.