It can be tricky to find places where dogs are allowed if you're looking to explore the city with your fur baby. Each company has their own policy about whether pets can come in, and some stores even break down whether dogs are allowed based on location. But with a little research, you'll be sure to figure out exactly where your pup is allowed to adventure with you, and where you should probably just go by yourself.

Many places allow service animals, which the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) calls "a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability." This policy does not cover emotional support, therapy, comfort, or companion animals, according to the ADA, so keep this in mind if your dog qualifies as a support animal.

If your dog isn't a working dog and is just an adorable companion, then their chances of getting to come in with you are a little lower. But there are still plenty of surprising spots where pups are welcome, from bookstores to baseball stadiums. Pet Friendly Travel is one great resource for finding some of the spots in your area who'll be glad to welcome your dog.

Here are some places you can bring your dog.

1. Half-Price Books Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This discount bookstore is amazing for its deals on everything literary, from Toni Morrison to Stephen King, but it's also a winner in terms of its pet policy. Per the company's website, "Our policy on four-legged friends is handled on a store-by-store basis: some stores welcome dogs, and others know that their customers prefer to shop without barks and tail wags." They just ask that if you are allowed to bring in your dog, that you keep them on a leash and make sure to be respectful of your fellow shopping bookworms.

2. Michaels Craft Store Sometimes when you're driving around with your pooch, you might suddenly get the urge to start the knitting project you've been dreaming about or paint a mural on your bedroom wall. No need to delay your crafting cravings, because you can head straight in without dropping your dog off at home first. On the company's official Facebook page, Michaels replied to a customer question about whether dogs were allowed and said, "We are a pet friendly store," so go for it.

3. LUSH Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Lush do not test on animals, [and] do not use materials that contain animal derivatives that are unsuitable for vegetarians," states the company website, "and only buy raw materials from companies that are not involved in the use of, or commission the use of, animals for testing." This care for animals seems to extend to their love of pets, because according to Rover, you're welcome to bring your dog in to smell all of the good smells while you shop for cruelty-free products.

4. Baseball Stadiums You may not be able to bring your dog into any MLB stadium on any night of the season, but there are plenty of opportunities for you to watch the game right beside your canine BFF. PNC Park in Pittsburgh, for example, lets you bring your dog to every Tuesday home game, and part of the ticket proceeds go to benefit local animal shelters. Find out if your hometown team does something similar by consulting this list from the American Kennel Club.

5. Apple Stores According to ABC News, dogs are allowed in Apple stores. Just make sure that you aren't lingering too long or disrupting other customers. "If you're browsing and shopping and it's a lazy afternoon keep it short," Dana Vachon, CPDT-KA, a certified dog trainer with Philly Unleashed, told the outlet. "A prolonged experience in a store is going to be overwhelming for your dog."

6. Nordstrom Scott Barbour/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A shopping trip to Nordstrom doesn't necessarily mean parting from your precious fur baby, at least in some locations. In a response to a customer on Twitter, the official company account said, "Yes, we are [dog-friendly]. As long as your dog is on a leash."

7. Marshalls If you're itching to do some shopping at your local Marshalls (or TJ Maxx — they're owned by the same company), consider bringing your well-behaved dog along for a quick trip, because they're a pet-friendly store.

8. Home Depot While there's not a company-wide pet policy at Home Depot, each location may or may not allow pooches to join their owners inside, so you might just want to call before you bring your pup. “We always welcome service animals,” Matt Harrigan, a PR manager at Home Depot, told The Chicago Tribune, “but otherwise, we leave it up to the individual store managers.” Just don't let your dog gnaw on any nails or planks of wood.

9. Barnes and Noble Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Barnes and Noble's animal welfare policy supports the ethical treatment of animals, and the company also supports your desire to bring your dog with you while you pick up a new book, according to HuffPost, so next time you go book shopping, bring your little cutie along. Just make sure they stay quiet so they don't disturb any other customers reading in the aisles.

10. Bars And Restaurants Near You Have you ever wanted to bring your dog to brunch or let your pup tag along when grabbing a drink with a friend? Chances are, you'll be able to find a spot that's totally pup-friendly near you. Bring Fido lets you search for dog-friendly restaurants by city, category, and even type of cuisine, so that you can be sure that taking your dog to dinner is totally OK.

11. Shake Shack When you think of Shake Shack, you might not automatically think of your dog, but maybe you should. Although the company doesn't let non-service pets inside the restaurants, eating with them in outdoor areas is allowed. "We can't allow dogs inside the Shack, but they're more than welcome on any of our Shack patios," the company's official Twitter account stated. Plus, they already have your pup covered with a dedicated Woof Menu just for pups, so your dog is sure to leave with a full belly.

12. A Vineyard Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images News/Getty Images Going to a wine tasting is usually a pretty fancy event, but that doesn't necessarily mean that your adorable pup can't join you for the occasion. While they obviously can't enjoy the wine, they can enjoy spending time with you as you taste an array of wines. Search via the Cork Hounds website to find dog-friendly vineyards and wineries near you.

13. Art Galleries Just because your fur baby is a canine doesn't mean that they can't appreciate art, or at least the atmosphere of an art gallery. A number of small galleries in New York City allow dogs, according to Dog Spin, so just call up whichever one you'd like to check out, and you might get the go-ahead to come peruse with your cute canine. If you live in another city, ask around at small galleries in your area, which are probably more likely to approve your dog since they're less crowded than a larger art museum.

14. Starbucks According to the Los Angeles Times, Starbucks allows pups to hang out in the patio seating areas (and enjoy a puppuccino), but they aren't officially allowed inside the stores unless they're service animals. Simply opt to sip on your drinks outside, and you'll be sure to have a blast people watching and enjoying the fresh air.