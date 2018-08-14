KKW Beauty fans who love a good contour (or "kontour") are about to be stoked and sculpted. Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty is now offering Powder Contour singles for girls-on-the-go. If you don't want to or don't have any additional space in your bag to lug around the full kit, which features both contouring and highlighting powders, you can toss these one-offs in your tote and contour as needed. The solo configuration is perfect for quick touchups — but the portability isn't even the best feature of the singles.

Currently, the brand sells three separate quads in Light, Medium, and Dark/Deep Dark for contouring and highlighting. Oftentimes, you might find yourself hitting pan on one shade and barely swiping your fluffy or stiff brush over another even in an expertly coordinated, pre-packaged palette. If you prefer to mix and match (or matte) on your own, you're now able to.

With the new singles, you pick the ones you like. You can custom blend your contour by personally choosing your hues and textures. The powder formula is soft, matte, and buildable. Since contouring is a combo of light and dark shades, you can sculpt and contour as much as or little as you want. You can DIY create those angles with your preferred shades of shadow and light.

Having the choice to purchase singles will eliminate any waste, too. It puts you in the driver's seat.

There they are! As the caption states, the KKW Powder Contour singles arrive on Friday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. At the time, you can cruise on over to the KKW Beauty site, which is also its main sale platform, to grab a shade or three. Go ahead and program a reminder or an alarm in your phone now so you don’t forget to shop when the singles drop!

Contouring relies on the buffing, and blending of several colors to create the aforementioned shadows, angles, and lines on the face. Therefore, you may require several of the singles.

You can tuck the squares into your makeup bag without giving up too much space, which is often at a premium.

Build! Layer! Create!

Of course fans have expressed both their excitement and their desire for additional dark shades in the comments of the post revealing the singles.

Keep commenting and sharing your desires and you will grab the brand's attention!

The original palettes mix matte and shimmer formulas.

In other KKW Beauty news, the brand is also launching three more tones of its Creme Contour & Highlight Kits. The assortment already includes Light, Medium, Dark, and Deep Dark. The additional sets arrive at the same time as the Powder Contour Singles and they will now come in Fair, Light/Medium, and Tan. The contour sticks are meant to create hollows of the cheeks, hairline, nose, and jawline. If you want that shadows and light look that KKW herself is known for, these are the tools with which to achieve that aesthetic.

Go forth and create angles, hollows, lines, and sculpted cheekbones! It's the Kim K. signature and this is just another way that the look can and will be yours.