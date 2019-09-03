If you're an AirPod user, one of the most frustrating things in the world is losing just a single AirPod from the set. Losing track of any piece of technology can be a pain, and facing the awkward decision of whether or not you can or even should buy one AirPod isn't fun. However, the good news is that you don't have to buy an entirely new set to start listening to your music on-the-go again.

In fact, it's totally possible to buy just one AirPod. According to Digital Trends, you can buy a single AirPod for $69. That's not exactly nothing, but it's certainly better than paying $159 or more for a new pair. If you're looking for a more inexpensive option, you could always try to take the refurbished route, too. For example, there are single AirPods retailing on eBay for around $47. Again, you can't replace it for free — but if it's going to bother you to walk around with a single AirPod in one ear, then it might be a good investment.

It's also worth noting that if you lose one AirPod, the other one should still work perfectly fine. It's not going to fizzle out or anything; both of the AirPods work on their own, meaning that they'll continue to function if one goes missing. That is, of course, unless you put both of your AirPods through a washing machine or something. Then the remaining waterlogged AirPod might have some trouble.

And if you're wondering about whether or not a warranty will help you, it probably won't apply. According to MacRumors, all AirPods do come with a one-year standard warranty, but that applies for service to damaged goods, not lost goods entirely.

That being said, if you're not quite ready to throw in the towel on your lost AirPod, then there are a few routes you can take. First, you can try to look up your AirPod on the Find My iPhone app. If you've registered your AirPods, it's possible you'll be able to see where that missing fella has gone, according to Apple Support. Of course, this won't work once the battery is dead. AirPods are like iPhones: when they die, they fall off of the iPhone map.

If you do finally buy a new AirPod replacement, you don't have to worry about syncing up the mismatched pair. All you have to do, according to MacRumors, is put both AirPods in the charging case, check that the case is flashing amber, then press and hold the button on the case for five full seconds. After that, the light should go white, according to the Apple site.

Once that's happened, then all you have to do is hold the charging case next to your iPhone on the home screen. The option to set up a connection should appear on your screen, and you'll be all set from there. And yes, after this whole process, you're fully within your rights to never lend your AirPods to anyone.