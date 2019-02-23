A 2018 study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine revealed that one in four Americans develop insomnia each year. If you're one of them, you might consider turning to melatonin in order to get some much-needed shut eye. Unfortunately, it doesn't work for everyone. Some signs your body doesn't respond well to melatonin can include nausea, headaches, dizziness, mild tremors, irritability, low blood pressure, stomach cramps, or feelings of depression, Healthline reported.

What's more, John Hopkins noted on its website that people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, have an autoimmune or seizure disorder, and those who experience depression shouldn't use melatonin. For people who can take it, it should be a temporary solution, and John Hopkins recommended using melatonin for no longer than one to two months. "If melatonin for sleep isn’t helping after a week or two, stop using it," Johns Hopkins sleep expert Luis F. Buenaver, Ph.D., C.B.S.M. said. "And if your sleep problems continue, talk with your health care provider."

In addition, "Your body produces melatonin naturally. It doesn’t make you sleep, but as melatonin levels rise in the evening it puts you into a state of quiet wakefulness that helps promote sleep," Dr. Buenaver explained. While taking melatonin is generally safe, if your body doesn't need more of it, there's a chance it could make you feel tired during the day. If you're new to this sleep supplement, watch for these signs your body isn't responding well to melatonin.

1 Daytime Drowsiness Giphy If you're taking melatonin to sleep at night but it leaves you feeling hella tired the next day, either you're taking too much or your body isn't responding well to it, perhaps because it's already making enough on its own and your sleep issues stem from something else, like sleep apnea. While the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said melatonin side effects are not common, drowsiness is a known side effect. Obviously, this is exactly what you want at night. But if it carries over into the next day, it's best to back off and try something else.

2 You Start Getting Headaches Giphy If you're not someone who gets headaches on the regular, and you start to develop headaches after beginning a melatonin regimen, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health lists headaches as a potential side effect. In order to be sure, stop taking melatonin and see if your headaches subside.

3 Dizziness Giphy Feel dizzy and bajiggity after taking melatonin? This is another potential side effect. Being dizzy is no fun, so if you experience dizziness after taking melatonin, stop taking it ASAP. While you'll likely be just fine, it's always better to err on the side of safety.

4 Nausea Giphy Unless you have food poisoning or you're having an anxiety attack, being dizzy or nauseous is not something you expect to experience. Aside from drowsiness, dizziness and headaches, melatonin can also make some people nauseous, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. And, let's face it, it's pretty hard to get to sleep when your bed feels like a boat and you're super seasick. Thanks, but no thanks.