After a seemingly effortless performance at this year's Coachella, Cardi B is canceling the rest of her tour for a very good reason. Due to give birth the first week of July, according to The Cut, Cardi revealed that she is taking some time off because of her pregnancy, which is totally understandable given that the baby's arrival is right around the corner. The Invasion of Privacy rapper made the announcement via Instagram with a video where she explained her current situation.

Citing her growing baby bump as the reason for the break, the 25-year-old "Drip" entertainer shared the her upcoming Broccoli City Festival performance scheduled for this weekend in Washington D.C. will be her last "for a little while." Giving a full Cardi B-esque explanation, she revealed, "Hey y'all, I just wanna make this a little bit clear," she said. "Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything... because, you know, shorty keep growing!”

Referring to the recent high-energy performances that she's carried out on Saturday Night Live and at Coachella in recent weeks, Cardi continued:

"You know, I be lookin' like I be moving and everything, but in reality a b*tch barely can breathe."

After months of fan speculation, Cardi finally revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé and Migos rapper, Offset, during her appearance on the April 7 episode of SNL.

In the IG video, Cardi went on to thank fans for their understanding and shared that she'll be back time for the Bruno Mars 24k Magic Tour which, according to Entertainment Weekly, is scheduled to begin its final run this September. EW noted that Cardi's absence will cause her to miss solo tour dates in Texas, Florida, Norway, Ireland, and at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City.

At the close of her social media announcement, Cardi asked fans to continue to support and listen to her gold-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy as she once again joked about barely being able to breathe while speaking throughout the video.

It goes without saying that Cardi has had one hell of a breakout year. Her debut single "Bodak Yellow", which was released in June 2017, topped Billboard's Hot 100 charts, making her the first female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Cardi's collaborations on "No Limit" and "MotorSport" also made her the first female emcee to land her first three entries in the top 10 of the Hot 100, and the first female artist to ever achieve the same feat on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, according to Billboard.

In the month of April alone, Cardi released her first album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 100 and got the stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey on Instagram. With the album, she became the first female artist to chart 13 entries simultaneously on Billboard Hot 100. This month also saw the Bronx-born talent become the first person to co-host the The Tonight Show in its 64-year history.

Her natural ability in entertaining people with her over-the-top personality and realness is something felt throughout everything that she does — including this recent video canceling her upcoming performances, which is something that the Bardi Gang can definitely get behind. Although Cardi and her vivacious persona will be missed during her hiatus, fan will certainly understand that the health and well-being of both Cardi and her unborn child come first.

While Cardi's undeniable talent speaks for itself, authenticity seems to be her greatness gift of all, and it certainly have fans waiting patiently for her return to the scene.