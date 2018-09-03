She's a new mom, and the world can tell she's entirely smitten. On Sunday, Cardi B shared a photo of her baby Kulture's hands, and the accompanying message, one that all new parents might understand, is as heartwarming as it gets.

The "I Like It" rapper posted one of the photo of her 7-week-old daughter on Instagram Sunday afternoon, though the photo did not show her baby's face. The sweet picture featured a closeup shot of her infant's tiny hands resting on a bigger hand, presumably Cardi B's.

“I needed a girl like you,” the 25-year-old music artist wrote on her post, next to an emoji of a pink bow and the initials "KK,” for Kulture Kiari. The rapper was likely referencing her song with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You."

According to People, earlier on Sunday, Cardi B shared on her Instagram story that she was up with the sun, at 6:50 a.m. to give Kulture her bottle. “No sleep after the studio unless Kulture say soo,” Cardi B wrote, according to E! News. The story is apparently just one of many videos the rapper has posted lately in which she shares her excitement for her baby but avoids showing her face.

Cardi B is married to Offset, a rapper in the music trio Migos, and the pair have not been shy about how enamored they are with their new baby girl. According to People, on Saturday, Offset revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of Kulture’s name directly onto his jawline.

While Offset's latest tattoo is an ode to his new daughter, it's not his only one honoring family. The rapper also has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and another daughter Kalea Marie from former relationships, and according to People, Offset has said that he has ink devoted to each of his children. And Cardi B isn't one to be left out. Offset also has his wife's name tattooed on his neck.

“Shout out to @offsetyrnfor trusting me with his daughters name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” the tattoo artist, Bricks Tattoo, wrote on Instagram, next to a profile shot of Offset's jaw. "Stay tuned."

Kulture was born on July 10, according to Billboard, and though it has been nearly two months since the world welcomed her, Cardi B and Offset have yet to share their child's face with the public. On August 22, Cardi B posted a picture of the couple gazing down at Kulture, with just a hint of her forehead making it into the shot. In the caption, Cardi B simple wrote, "KultureK."

In another post from Friday, Cardi B posted a photo of herself in a fitted white dress holding a pink baby carrier. The rapper smiles slightly at the camera, her face clear of the soreness she seems to be feeling at the moment. "My arm really hurting thoo," Cardi B wrote in the caption.

Kulture Kiari is named partly after Offset, who was born Kiari Cephus, according to People. Her little face is still a mystery to the world, but for any parent in love with their new child, it's no wonder the duo wants to keep her to themelves a little while longer.