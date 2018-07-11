Bartier Baby is here, y'all. Technically, she — *ahem* Kulture Kiari Cephus — arrived on July 10, but Cardi B's birth announcement photo was posted to Instagram Wednesday, and the style of the shot is oh-so very Beyoncé, in the best possible way. Sorry, the old "regular, degular, shmegular" girl from the Bronx can't come to the phone right now ... because she got glam as hell.

First of all, Cardi looks stunning. Can we all just take a minute to appreciate this naked, pregnant queen? She's literally glowing — and yes, you can probably credit *some* of that glow to a really dope highlighter, but it's like, 99 percent Cardi herself. At least.

The natural, voluminous hair, the stacked bangles on both arms, that rock of a ring that Offset bestowed on her, the jangly earrings, the Pan-African-inspired full set acrylics ... Her whole look is just *chef's kiss* There are definitely some similarities to Beyoncé's iconic pregnancy announcement photo back in February 2018, but the full-on, strategically-covered nudity definitely makes it way more Cardi. Y'all know she's never been shy.

It's the nature (pun intended) of the photo — the vibrant, extravagant floral arrangements surrounding Cardi — that harken back to the photo Beyoncé posted when she confirmed that she was pregnant with twins. The side-ways kneeling, too, and the general look of serenity.

The rapper first revealed that she and Offset were expecting a baby girl during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on May 8, People reported. "Do you know what you’re having … what are you having?" Stern asked Cardi point-blank. "Yes,” she confirmed. “I’m having a girl.”

At that point, the couple — OK, actually, it was all Offset — had already decided on a name for their baby girl, but Cardi decided to keep that a secret for the time being. "You know what? I didn’t pick the name," she told Stern. “So if you interview my dude, he will tell you." (Stern never asked her dude, for the record.)

The birth of Kulture Kiari Cephus was no doubt a long time coming for Cardi, especially, as she's been lamenting the pains of being pregnant for more than a few weeks now. At the end of April, the rapper announced via a now-deleted Instagram video that she'd be canceling all her remaining tour dates until after her baby was born.

"Hey y'all, I just wanna make this a little bit clear," she said in the video. "Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything... because, you know, shorty keep growing!" Despite some previous, high-energy performances while pregnant, Cardi then admitted, "You know, I be lookin' like I be moving and everything, but in reality a b*tch barely can breathe." Heard that.

On June 3, the then-eight months pregnant star was really feeling the weight of the baby, asking fans on Twitter, "Why is it that every time babyfather leaves that’s when i start getting heart burn ,cramps ,back pains ,baby start kicking harder and faster ..Like wtf?? I Been so uncomfortable for the past 2 days Do babies get attach to people even if they in the belly ?"

That same day, Cardi revealed that the worst had happened: "SAD NEWS:I can’t see my vagina anymore," she tweeted. Sad news, indeed, girl. All better now, though? Kind of? Just a little bit?

At the end 2017, Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement photo was dubbed the most-liked Instagram picture of the year, according to Time. The shot garnered more than 11 million likes over the course of ten months, but it looks like Cardi might be coming for that crown in 2018.

At the time of publication, Cardi B's birth announcement photo was nearly 3 million likes, and we're barely even 12 hours in. It's Cardi B's year, and the rest of us are just blessed to watch her successes keep rolling in — Kulture Kiari Cephus included.