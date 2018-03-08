From tying with Beyonce on Billboard charts to performing with Bruno Mars at the Grammys, reality star turned rap goddess Cardi B has raked in accomplishments like it's nothing. You'd think she'd be "drippin' in finesse" in life's finer things, but the fact that Cardi B's foundation is less than $10 is a testament that homegirl still keeps it all the way real.

There's way too much to love about Cardi B. Her personality is larger than life, her energy always keeps the party going, and to top it all off, girlfriend knows a thing or two about recording a major hit. As if fans of the Bronx native needed another reason to adore her, Cardi B's makeup artist recently revealed she coats Cardi's facade in a foundation that regular degular schmegular folks can afford.

It's always exciting to learn what drugstore beauty buys celebs swear by. Gucci, Louis Fendi, and Prada isn't easily accessible to everyone, so the fact that A-listers rely on budget-friendly options, too, makes the dream of copying their glam a reality. Now that the secret to Cardi B's flawless makeup is out, fans will likely rush to their local drugstore ASAP to see what's really poppin' with the star.

Dishing the juicy deets to Refinery29, Cardi's makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl, revealed her go-to foundation for the rap star is Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer— and this isn't a joke. It's not some high-end base giving Bartier Cardi her fab beauty beat, but rather a formula that won't break the bank.

"I found out about Milani when I had to run to the drugstore, because I didn't have time to go to Sephora to get NARS. It stays in place, though, on the red carpet, at the Grammys, and on stage," said La' Pearl.

The Atlanta-based artist added that she uses a mix of shades 06 Sand Beige and 09 Tan to get Cardi's perfect base, as her "skin tone is really in-between, like a yellow with a pink undertone".

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Milani foundation isn't even the only drugstore gem La' Pearl breaks out for Cardi's glam.

"Before anything, I use Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes because I want a clean surface," the makeup artist mentioned. "From there, I apply a little moisturizer and let it dry a little bit. I go on top of that with Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Face Oil and let that sit for a couple minutes. Then I use the Poreless Mattifying Primer from Tarte to give her foundation a really even look."

Although dramatic cut creases and bold lips used to be the name of Cardi's game, La' Pearl now sticks to a nude and pink palette when getting Cardi dolled up. The neutrals are clearly working for the star, who always looks incredible.

A water-resistant base that's a foundation and concealer all in one, it makes sense that Milani's best-seller gives Cardi an enviable look. It's a medium coverage foundation that combats dark under eyes, redness, and other imperfections like a boss, so it's not your average base. With such a fade-resistant formula, it's no wonder it lasts all day, an important feature for someone like Cardi who's constantly in front of flashing camera lights.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Milani's foundation is a winner for the fabulous Cardi B, it's certainly good enough for all beauty fanatics. If nothing else, you've got to love the rapper's appreciation for budget-friendly fashion and beauty (if you hadn't heard, she's a fan of Fashion Nova, too).

With Milani dishing out such affordable options, anyone could achieve Cardi B's beauty beat, and that's one hell of a money move.