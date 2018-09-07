Make no mistake: Cardi B is still making money moves, but right now she’s more about those mommy moves. She kicked off New York Fashion Week by sitting front row at the Tom Ford show on Thursday evening, but even while out and about, Cardi B still had her baby Kulture on the brain, telling E! News that being a mama is “the best feeling in the whole world.” She’s been loving every minute of it, even the bad stuff, and though she and Offset still haven’t shared a photo of baby Kulture with the world, Cardi has not been shy about how over the moon she is to be a mom.

While at fashion week, Cardi B talked to E! News before the designer’s runway show, saying she was "excited to show my after pregnancy body, what’s good?!" When asked what it felt like being a mom, she was all smiles: "It’s amazing! It’s the best feeling in the world," she said. "Like, I love it. I didn’t know… this was what I was missing my whole life?! I love it!"

Cardi B has been glowing and loving being a mom, it’s true, but she’s also been sure to share just how difficult the journey to becoming a new mother can be. After announcing the birth Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, Cardi took a little break from social media for a few days to full soak in her new family life, according to Fader. She posted a parody video of a fake Cardi B and Offset “playing with Kulture” on July 16 with a caption thanking all her fans for their love and support: “this mommy job requires full day ,all day ,all night attention," she wrote.

She's had to make some tough decisions already; she recently pulled out of her tour with "Finesse" collaborator Bruno Mars, because, as she wrote in an Instagram post to her fans, she didn't realize that six weeks was not enough to recover after giving birth, and even more importantly, she said:

"I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"

And for Cardi and Offset, what is best for baby Kulture is privacy. Sadly, for fans, they haven't posted any pictures of Kulture yet, but she did give the biggest glimpse so far on Sept. 2 with an adorable Instagram post of her daughter's tiny hands. The caption: "I needed a girl like you." She's over the top smitten and it's so sweet.

And if you follow Cardi on Twitter or Instagram (which you should), it's so clear how obsessed she is with being a mom! She's so proud of her baby girl. On Wednesday, she tweeted: "Thank you Lord for my beautiful ,healthy ,sassy baby," and she tweeted a few days earlier that she had missed time in the studio because she couldn't leave baby Kulture. Babies truly are the heads of household.

Whenever Cardi B and Offset decide to share photos of baby Kulture with the world, fans will for sure lose it, but until then, Cardi is here to share all her ups and downs of being a brand new mama, a job she clearly loves so much.