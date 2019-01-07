The Golden Globes aren't just about celebrating film, they're about celebrating television, and Sunday's ceremony included a rousing celebration that reminded audiences why we love entertainment in the first place. Television's newest honor could not have gone to a better person. Carol Burnett's lifetime achievement Golden Globes speech was touching, not bereft of jokes, and a great way to kick off this Hollywood tradition.

This is a new award, recognizing a lifetime of achievement in and contributions to television — while the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes still recognizes lifetime achievement in film. Considering that the Globes honor both mediums, it's about time! Not only is she receiving the inaugural award, it is going to henceforth be named after her! How cool is that!

"Does this mean I get to accept it every year?" Burnett laughed during her speech.

While millennials, myself certainly included, may best know Burnett from her film work in Annie (and maybe also Noises Off! and the Wonderful World of Disney's Once Upon A Mattress) she's truly a television icon... not to mention a comedy icon and a feminist icon to boot.

Plus, the Carol Burnett Award was presented to Burnett by freakin' Steve Carell — who had some jokes himself. Burnett accepted to (naturally) a long standing ovation, and then made a speech — which was more heartfelt than hilarious.

"I am really gobsmacked by this," she began, and talked about how her first love was the movies. "Later, when I was a teenager," she said, "we got our first television set, and I had a new love. But regardless of the medium, what fascinated me was the way the stars on the screen could make people laugh or cry or sometimes both. And I wished, and I hoped that maybe, just maybe some day, I could have the chance to do the same thing. Well, those childhood dreams came true."

More to come...