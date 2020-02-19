It has been four days since Caroline Flack tragically took her own life. The TV presenter passed away last week, and the tributes continue to pour in for the star from both her fans and colleagues. On the day the inquest into her death begins, her family have released the words from an unpublished message, which addresses the assault charges against her, along with the trauma she and her family had been living through in the last few months.

Caroline's mother, Chris Flack, shared the post through Norfolk newspaper Eastern Daily Press, explaining that: "Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard."

She continued: "So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.

"It was describing how she was feeling and what she had gone through – no more than that. It was not blaming anyone or pointing any fingers.

Chris also added that: "Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her."

ITV/Shutterstock

Flack was arrested and charged with assault in December last year. "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged 13 December with assault by beating," a spokesperson for the Met Police told Cosmopolitan at the time. "This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured." On Dec. 23, Flack entered a not guilty plea on Dec. 23, and was due to appear in court on March 4, 2020.

The post that Chris shared today reads:

"For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal.

"I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.

"The problem with brushing things under the carpet is .... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.

"On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend ...Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident.

"I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

"But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

"I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

"I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

"I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.

"I can't say anymore than that."