Love Island would be nothing without the people behind it. Obviously, there's the man behind that voice, Iain Stirling, but none of us can forget the show's host, Caroline Flack. Loved for her dramatic appearances, the presenter has also stepped it up in the style stakes this season. And all of Caroline Flack's Love Island outfits are worth paying attention to if you're still looking for a holiday wardrobe.

The 38-year-old seems to have made less appearances than in previous years but is still killing it fashion-wise each and every time. Luckily for us, most of her looks come straight from the high street. Of course, a few are way out of my budget but let a woman live a little.

Studying Flack's various outfits has also let me into a little secret. She may be getting most of her stuff from the high street but the fact her clothes look so good is down to her stylist Nisha Grewal. As well as sourcing and fitting Flack's clothes, she revealed to OK! that several outfits had been customised from jumpsuits or maxi dresses into much shorter styles.

Since Meghan Markle has most of her wardrobe tailored to fit her body, I've already looked into the associated costs that come with this. And it's not as much as you thought.

So if you want to seriously up your game, consider booking an appointment with your local sewing maestro. Alternatively, buy Flack's looks straight from the store. Here's exactly where to start looking:

1 The First Episode Love Island/ITV Cast your mind back to the beginning of June. Summer was just getting underway. The people of the UK had not yet experienced this unending heatwave and were pining for some sun. A sunkissed Caroline Flack made us all jealous, appearing on the first episode of Love Island 2018 in a polka dot yellow playsuit. Flack's stylist, Nisha Grewal, told OK! that the playsuit was originally a £450 jumpsuit by Alice McCall but was transformed into a shorter version for those holiday vibes. Luckily, the presenter's Kurt Geiger pom pom heels were a lot cheaper at just £48. Sorry, but they're now sold out everywhere.

2 An Unmissable Look In her first fire pit appearance, Flack chose a stand-out leopard print look. Her simple black bandeau and denim shorts are both high street picks straight from Topshop while her animal kimono comes from Rat & Boa. The boob tube is a steal at just £6 (and comes in a huge range of colours if you're into it), the shorts cost £25 (but have now sold out), and her kimono (which is actually a dress) is a little pricer at £130. As for the simple black heels? Well, they're from Office and will set you back £65.

3 A Polka Dot Style To Remember carolineflack on Instagram The Love Island host didn’t appear again until the end of June, stealing the show in a high-necked black-and-white polka dot dress by Rixo London. Again, this was another modified look. The original £285 dress is much longer but was made shorter for the hot Mallorcan sun and paired with a black leather belt. On her feet, Flack chose vibrant red heeled sandals that feature a diamanté twist. The heels are again from Office and have been reduced from £65 to £29.

4 Casa Amor Time nisha_stylist on Instagram In the infamous Casa Amor episode, the 38-year-old went for a full high street look. Her halterneck palm print playsuit is from Boohoo and unsurprisingly was altered from a longer £35 jumpsuit by her stylist. The presenter added a white rope belt to the customised design and paired it with simple white heels from Office which appear to be this £34 leather pair. When the sun's out, sunglasses come out. Flack's are Finlay & Co.'s £140 Henrietta style and come in eight different frame colours.

5 That Re-Coupling Dress carolineflack on Instagram Re-coupling time meant another unforgettable look from Flack. This time, it was a strapless pink dress from swimwear brand Vix. The £244 design was the first longer style seen on the presenter this season and was paired with £170 sparkly silver sandals from Dune.

6 A Look Fit For A Yacht Who can forget Flack’s yacht arrival at the Love Island beach club? The host went casual for the occasion, choosing a £10 striped halterneck top from Topshop and black Maje shorts. A brown leather belt and £18.99 strappy red heels topped off the summer look.