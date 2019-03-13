On Tuesday night, the 2019 season of The Bachelor came to an end. Colton Underwood's season might not have ended with the same shiny Neil Lane ring and extravagant proposal, but it did end with Air Supply performing and a happy couple slow dancing in front of a live studio audience. Even though Cassie and Colton didn't get engaged, their Instagrams following the Bachelor finale prove that they're taking their new relationship seriously, despite the ups and downs viewers saw on the show.

After a four hour, two-night finale, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph finally made their Instagram debut as a couple. In separate posts on their respective accounts, both Cassie and Colton reiterated their love for each other while enthusiastically looking forward to what their relationship will bring. Colton's photo of him and Cassie in bed (I'll leave it at that) is a virtual letter to his new girlfriend, or as he calls her: his "future fiancé" and "future wife." It reads,

Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you. You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead... I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever. I love you @cassierandolph

Things weren't always so smooth and lovey dovey for Colton and Cassie. After telling Cassie how much he loves her in Portugal, Cassie decided that she wasn't ready (or possibly wasn't going to ever be ready) to give Colton what she thought he wanted at the end of the show: a fiancé. After confessing her doubts, Cassie left Colton behind, brokenhearted and angry, leading him to perform the long-teased fence jump. Shortly after that (like, after Chris Harrison and production were able to track him down in the pitch black Portuguese night), Colton broke up with Tayshia and Hannah G., and went after Cassie to win her back. It obviously worked: Cassie, who left the show to remain "true to herself" she says, decided to give her relationship with Colton more time, which brings us to the happy couple gushing over each other next to Chris Harrison on finale night.

Despite the drama that took place over the last two weeks of the show, Cassie remains sentimental over her experience on the show, noting how "grateful" she is for her relationship with her fellow contestants, the crew, and of course Colton. She shares, in full,

Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words 🌹Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. 🥂So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :) #thebachelor

While this season was one for the books, it still remained true to the show's common theme: two people, in love, looking forward to what the future has in store. While Cassie and Colton might not be engaged like many of the people who have come before them on the show — don't worry, they've talked about it — they clearly love each other and are grateful that the show brought them together.

Now that the secret is out, Colton and Cassie can live their lives publicly and proud. Colton will no longer need to post Instagrams hiding Cassie with an emoji, and Cassie won't need to be coy about how the show ends. These may be the first Instagrams from the happy couple, but they certainly won't be the last.