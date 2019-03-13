The Bachelor may be way off base when it comes to anything remotely realistic in romantic relationships, but there's one facet in which The Bachelor seems to replicate real life. Getting the opinion of loved ones is a tried-and-true way to make or break a relationship. If the people that love and know you the most can't be honest with you and see the situation for what it really is, well, who can? Cassie met Colton's parents on The Bachelor, and boy oh boy, was it an awkward time. Awkward as in "watch through your hands" awkward.

A romance has already almost been foiled by a parent this season — Cassie's dad, Matt Randolph, not only told Colton he wouldn't give him the blessing to marry Colton when Colton went to Cassie's hometown, but Matt Randolph also flew to Portugal to tell Cassie to calm down and maybe not marry a man that she met six weeks ago. The dads just know, even if you choose to ignore everything they tell you. And in this case, the moms do, too, because Colton's entire family was very, very skeptical when they found out that the woman their son decided to introduce them to had walked out on him about 48 hours before they met. It doesn't necessarily inspire confidence with your future in-laws, and boy, did it show.

Fans certainly picked up on it with their own awkward stares (in gif form, of course). The secondhand embarrassment is about to get so real — you've been warned.

I am so embarrassed that I can barely write this article, but let's press on. It was only a matter of time before Colton's dad pulled out the big guns and pulled him aside for a heart-to-heart. I don't know if it's scarier being Cassie alone with Colton's mom or Colton alone with his dad, but Colton's dad's feelings were certainly founded. "You don't think any part of [going after her] was wanting what you can't have," he asked his son. "I made the decisions that I made based on how I feel around her," Colton told his dad. Oh boy. But really, Colton's dad is just worried because he's seen his son hurt before, and he doesn't want to go back there. In typical dad fashion, he said:

"[You in love] doesn't worry me, it just... I know how you are when you're in love. I've seen it... seeing you hurt after that hurt bad. Especially feeling like I was helpless... I didn't know what to do for you other than be there."

Colton's dad's speech is coming to Colton for the right reasons, but Colton isn't going to take his dad's advice. Or his mom's.

He thinks he knows better, because he is in his 20s and has never really had an actual adult relationship before. What could go wrong? For now, all Colton's family can do is sit back and wait to see what Colton and Cassie decide to do in their relationship.