After sexual assault allegations were made against Nev Schulman in May, MTV's investigation into the matter has now come to an end. In a statement released to Deadline on Saturday saying that MTV's investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct from Schulman, and the network announced that Catfish will resume filming. According to the statement, a formal complaint was never made against Schulman, but after a YouTube video was shared accusing him of harassment during the filming of the show, MTV hired an independent investigator who found the allegations to be "not credible."

The statement said:

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Schulman himself has already reacted to the news on Twitter, replying to a fan who tweeted him about the situation. "Appreciate the support from you and so many others," he wrote. "Excited to get back to work!" He also replied to a few other fans who shared their support.

As The Daily Beast originally reported last month, Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on an episode of Catfish in 2015, released two YouTube videos detailing her claims against Schulman, who she called "Jack" in the videos. In the first video, which she posted on May 12, Morgan alleged that Schulman hit on her multiple times and, since she is a lesbian, asked her to "reevaluate her sexuality" and have sex with him while they were filming, later inviting her to his hotel room.

In the second video, which was posted on May 14, Morgan also claimed that a female production assistant, who she called "Carol," allegedly tried to take advantage of her while she was drunk. Morgan alleged that one morning, after they were drinking together, she woke up to find Carol on top of her, which she said allegedly prompted Schulman to say, ""How about you do what you did to Carol, but on me." Schulman has denied all of the allegations made about him.

In June, Morgan told INSIDER through her lawyer that she had filed two police reports with the Houston Police Department, including "detailed accounts" of what allegedly happened while she was filming for Catfish, and asked for privacy as the investigation moved forward.

"I want to thank all of those who have shown me support and gave my validation through the last few weeks in sharing my story," she told the site. "I was fortunate to be able to speak up as an individual through social media and am thankful to those who listened. I felt empowered to do something about it."

When the original allegations were made, MTV announced that they were suspending production on Catfish while they launched their investigation, releasing the following statement to The Daily Beast:

We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.

At the time, Schulman denied the allegations. He released a statement via his publicist that said:

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

So far, Morgan has not responded to the results of MTV's investigation.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.