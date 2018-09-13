The whole point of Celebrity Big Brother is to shock and scandalise with no filter and needless to say, this season of Channel 5's iconic show absolutely did not disappoint. This year's alumni did not let fans down, bringing some pretty bonkers TV moments as per. Strangely though, in this season of the uber-addictive show, one of the things most talked about was something viewer didn't see. And, looks like Rodrigo Alves has something to say about Dan Osborne's views on about what really happened inside the CBB house to cause Alves' removal.

Just in case you're not up to speed happened: Alves was removed under mysterious circumstances with Channel 5 choosing not to air his exit and also refusing to say exactly what that caused his expulsion from the house. Viewers were incensed when he wasn't booted from the show after his disgusting use of racist slurs, so it follows that he must have done something even more offensive to be given the boot, right? But what was it? There were conflicting statements from both sides. Bustle previously spoke to a representative of Channel 5 who said, "After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning." Whereas Alves claimed when he spoke to The Daily Mail that he left of his own volition, saying "I was going to scale the wall if I wasn't allowed to leave".

Since the end of the controversial 2018 season, fans still don't have a concrete answer to what went down with Alves. What the eff really happened? Well, after leaving the house, Dan Osborne has weighed in on the events, claiming that he was actually involved in the incident and that Alves had actually behaved very inappropriately towards him and that's why producers pulled the plug on Alves' stay in the house. Speaking to The Sun Osborne chose not to elaborate on his claims, saying that he didn't want to badmouth Alves in the press as he has experienced negative media attention and didn't want to be a part of that.

"I don't really want to talk about it, I've had stories told about me, so I know it's not nice. I don't want to do that to anyone else," he told the publication.

However, there are of course two sides to every story and Alves has responded to the claims to give his. He spoke to The Sun and the gist of it is that he is far too busy (on-location in Italy making his latest TV show) to be dealing with any of this.

"I need to concentrate on my new TV show here in Italy therefore I can’t deal with the current story"

He also shared that he is hoping to leave the world of reality TV and focus on his creative interests and career in showbiz. "I have many plans at the moment which is to publish my book and my own fashion line. I would like to get away from TV reality shows and concentrate in making movies and on my TV presenting skills," he commented.

I contacted Channel 5 about Osborne and Alves' recent statements and they said "we will not be commenting". So it looks like us CBB fans might have to decide for ourselves who's really telling the truth. Although what actually happened on the show remains uncertain, one thing that definitely is clear is that it's not the last we will be hearing about this story. Stay tuned — I reckon this could be the start of quite the saga.