Jelly beans just got a whole lot more grownup. Unless you grew up without a heart or a sweet tooth, there's a good chance that salivating over the huge range of Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors was a huge part of your childhood. Whether you were just dreaming about flavor mixes (two popcorns and a cherry, please) or were a real connoisseur, they're about as American as apple pie. But now the creator of Jelly Belly's jelly beans has launched CBD-infused jelly beans and the world is ready for it.

Per Cannabis Aficionado, David Klein created Jelly Belly's jelly beans in 1976 before selling the now iconic company in 1980, but this candy lover's obsession with sweet didn't end there. Now his company Spectrum Confections is creating jelly beans with a twist — offering CBD-infused beans.

"We test each recipe with our lab to ensure that the correct amount of CBD is added to each piece," its website explains. "We are a USA company who prides ourselves in having products that can be trusted as well as have the best flavor profile on the market. We know and love candy!"

Its website offers a classic jelly bean offered in 38 assorted flavors, a sugar-free option in seven assorted flavors, and a sour jelly bean variety mix also available in 38 flavors. Each contains 10 mg of CBD per bean, and the beans have been "sanded" with dextrose (or Malitol, for the sugar-free beans), to help mask the CBD flavor. Oh, and if case you were wondering — toasted marshmallow will be making any appearance. Klein told Cannabis Aficionado that flavors would include toasted marshmallow, pina colada, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice, mango, and more.

Why CBD jelly beans? While there is a lot of hype at the moment of the calming, anti-anxiety, and inflammatory properties of CBD, it's important to put these into context. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in the cannabis plant and, because CBD long been considered a schedule 1 drug, in reality there is very limited research into its actual benefits and efficacy — in fact, it's only been approved by the FDA for treatment with a specific form of epilepsy. Its legality is also a grey area, as different states have had their own evolving laws about marijuana and marijuana derivatives. While the 2018 Farm Bill which has now come into force technically means that hemp and hemp-derived products are no longer covered under the Controlled Substances Act country-wide, this is only the case if the CBD is completely pure, free from any THC, and grown by licensed farmers. Plus, since the bill took force, the FDA has reiterated its authority to regulate CBD compounds, no matter the source and has warned again unsubstantiated claims about health benefits. In fact, in some areas companies selling CBD-infused drinks are being sued. The moral of the story? Do your research to know the legality where you are and, when you read about the health benefits, make sure to put it into context.

If CBD is for you, then jelly beans seem like a pretty delicious way to get your dosage. Although the huge media storm that has formed around these beans means that they're currently sold out on the website, the site suggests you contact the company directly for orders. It seems to be offering wholesale orders, so it will be interesting to see if these beans make their way to a store near you. Fingers crossed buttered popcorn flavor will make the cut (don't @ me).