Kim Kardashian is ready to March For Our Lives. Organized in part by school shooting survivors, Saturday's March For Our Lives rallies are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the streets in cities across the country to demand lawmakers pass comprehensive gun control legislation. But students aren't the only ones marching. Celebrities are showing up to March For Our Lives events to say, enough is enough.

From Amy Schumer to the traditionally apolitical Taylor Swift, a number of celebrities have lent their voice, and their support, to the burgeoning student-led gun control movement in the wake of a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. But many celebrities aren't just tweeting their support; they're showing up to march, too. In fact, a number of celebrities have already been spotted at March For Our Lives rallies around the country.

"So ready to March today!" Kardashian wrote in a tweet announcing her presence at the main March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. "Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives."

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman tweeted Saturday that he was headed to March For Our Lives Los Angeles in a t-shirt urging folks to "vote like Knope." In Washington, D.C., a local radio station spotted actor George Clooney casually marching at March For Our Lives. Clooney and his wife Amal were among the first celebrities to donate to the March For Our Lives movement. According to the Los Angeles Times, the celebrity couple gave $500,000 to the student-led cause, which in turn inspired Oprah Winfrey to match their donation.

Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney was also at the March For Our Lives in New York City. He told CNN it was important for him to join those marching as his friend John Lennon had been a victim of gun violence. "One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here, so it's important to me not just to march today but to take action tomorrow and to have these people to have their voices heard," McCartney told CNN.

In Washington, D.C., Cher was spotted, too, at March For Our Lives. The 71-year-old singer and actress had revealed on Twitter the day before that she was heading to participate in the rally, tweeting "On way to DC... MARCHING WITH THE YOUNG ONES & OLDER ONES....MAYBE EVEN SOME ACIENT [sic] ONES LIKE ME."

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman also showed up at the main March For Our Lives rally in Washington, snapping pics with a slew of other celebrity participants, including Clooney, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, and singers Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

On Instagram, actress Charlize Theron shared a picture of herself marching in Washington with a sign that read "Moms demand action for gun sense in America." Singer Halsey also showed up at March For Our Lives to meet and offer support to Parkland students. "TODAY I SAW THE FUTURE WITH MY OWN TWO EYES," the singer tweeted along with pictures of her day at the rally.

A few March For Our Lives rallies also featured a number of high-profile Hollywood stars as speakers and performers. In D.C., Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ben Platt all performed between speeches from gun violence survivors.

Across the country in Los Angeles, comedian Amy Schumer and actresses Connie Britton, Skai Jackson, Ta'Rhonda Jones, Yara Shahidi, and Olivia Wilde were expected to join gun violence survivors in speaking at the rally. The Los Angeles event is also expected to feature musical performances from Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, and Charlie Puth.

March For Our Lives organizers are demanding lawmakers ban the sale of assault weapons, nothing that "of the 10 deadliest shootings over the last decade, seven involved the use of assault weapons." Organizers' list of demands also includes restricting the sale of high-capacity magazines and closing loopholes in current background check laws.