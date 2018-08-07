Ivanka Trump has repeatedly been trolled online for her failure to stop some of the Trump administration's most controversial practices — and for sometimes posting "tone deaf" social media herself. Now, her trolls have turned famous as celebs Ivanka Trump follows inundate her Instagram in an organized campaign fighting for family reunification.

Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Sophia Amoruso, and others are putting up posts on Instagram demanding Trump take action on family reunification and call for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The campaign was organized by Women's March alums Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, and Alyssa Klein of Firebrand (a company founded by Flicker and Mendoza this year intersecting art and politics), according to Mendoza, who posted her own message on Instagram. It works to "put pressure on Ivanka to actually do something" about the family reunification crisis, the campaign's creators tell Bustle.

Klein says the impetus for the campaign was something Trump said on Thursday, Aug. 2, at Axios’ “Conversation on Workforce Development” Forum. The president's daughter, who also serves as a special adviser in the White House said the border separation "was a low point" and said, "I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children."

Mendoza calls Trump "complicit" and says the campaign "called her out for speaking about this crisis in the past tense." Mendoza continues:

Ivanka claims to have been pained by this tragedy. If so, she should call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen, otherwise her words are as false as her father’s. The separation of families is a tragedy that Ivanka participated in and we will not stop shining the light of truth on her no matter how much she wants to hide from it.

Instagrammers who Trump follows, including Schumer, Amoruso, and Alexa Chung posted the same message. "Dear Ivanka," it starts. "You follow me on social media. You said family separation was a ‘low point’ for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing."

They go on to point out 572 children have not been reunited, a child died after separation, and some 400 parents were deported without their kids. "There have been multiple claims of sexual and physical abuse in detention," the message says, also acknowledging that psychotropic drugs were given to kids under government control.

"These abuses have occurred on your father’s watch and under the leaderships of Secretary Nielsen," the post concludes. "End these racist, inhuman and unconscionable abuses now! We demand you call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen."

Flicker tells Bustle that the campaign started by reaching out to "everyone we knew who Ivanka follows." The celebrities posting the message responded. "This is a human rights crisis, and those with a platform and Ivanka’s attention acted accordingly!" She adds that the campaign hopes to hold the administration accountable and keep the story at the "forefront of our of our minds and our organizing."

The last time celebrities came together to counter Trump was at Thanksgiving, when they sent a united message on Instagram to the president's daughter asking that she push for the DREAM Act to be passed by December. The bill was not brought to a vote by Republican leaders in either the House or Senate.

This time around, the organizers of the campaign hope to keep the conversation going. "The continuing trauma these families are experiencing is an actual low point for them, something that they will never recover from," Flicker tells Bustle. "This had to be said."