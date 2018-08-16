It's been one of Channel 5's best kept secrets, but the cat's now out of the bag; the Celebrity Big Brother confirmed line-up is finally here. All year, producers have been scouring the world to find the perfect housemates to keep us entertained this summer. They've been in talks with stars from the telly, from the pop world, and even from the States, pretty much everywhere, to try and find celebs that tick all the boxes. However, out of everyone they spoke to, just 14 were offered contracts to enter the house. But will they deliver?

Personally, I'm feeling pretty confident that this series is going to be epic. Channel 5, you deserve a firm pat on the back for putting this list together. Of course, attracting the kind of names they have has not come cheap. The broadcaster has had to cough up some pretty big cheques to secure the housemates. To date, the most CBB has ever had to pay out is $1 million (£810,000), and that was to Ray J, according to Digital Spy. The lowest paid was Andrew Brady, who entered the house earlier this year. He took home a cheque for £10,000 for his appearance fee — which is still a pretty tidy sum for three weeks' work if you ask me.

But now, without further ado, here are your Celebrity Big Brother summer 2018 housemates. Be nice...

1 Kirstie Alley Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirstie Alley was the first star to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Look Who's Talking actress jetted in all the way from the States to take part. "I'm really bad with names," she told host Emma Willis as she walked into the house. Revealing what we can expect from her, she laughed: "I stay in pyjamas all day. Sometimes by night fall I doll up and put on some heels." Love it.

2 Ryan Thomas Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Next up, it was former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas to enter the house. When he greeted Willis on stage, the star admitted he couldn't believe he was taking part in the show. "You can't describe it until you do something like," he explained. "I've always imagined it and now I'm here. I'm so nervous." Thomas said he was hoping to enjoy the show and was walking into the house with an open mind.

3 Jermaine Pennant Harry Murphy/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Jermaine Pennant was the third housemate to walk out on stage. The former Arsenal footballer admitted he has a bad boy reputation but told viewers they should not judge a book by its cover. "I want people to see the real me," he said. The sports star described himself as funny and naughty, then insisted he has no bad habits that would annoy his fellow housemates. Lucky them!

4 Chloe Ayling Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Chloe Ayling then entered the house. As she met with Willis, the model revealed she has never seen an episode of Big Brother before and lacks "any coping skills". "I've never done anything like this before," she confessed. When asked what kind of housemate she will be, Ayling added: "I just want to be me, fun and down to Earth."