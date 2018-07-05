The Fourth of July may be all about patriotism, but one couple was feeling the love on Independence Day. Chance the Rapper is engaged after he proposed to his girlfriend Kirsten Corley on Wednesday. As a video of the proposal shows, the rapper (born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett) got down on one knee in front of their family and friends during a Fourth of July barbecue. The pair was also joined by their 2-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett and Chance the Rapper adorably shared his excitement about the engagement on social media.

Although Chance the Rapper and Corley's relationship hasn't always been very public, they have been dating since 2013. He has referenced his longtime girlfriend in his lyrics and he thanked her and his daughter in his Grammys acceptance speech for Best New Artist in 2017. He has also posted about his fiancée on social media, like when he wished her a happy birthday in May on Instagram. "You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life," he wrote in his heartfelt post. So it should have come as no surprise that he took their relationship to the next level and proposed to Corley. He announced the happy news on Twitter by simply writing, "She said yes" with the link emoji.

