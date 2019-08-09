Channing Tatum & Jessie J Have Reportedly Moved To This Picturesque Suffolk Town

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are both pretty damn hot and have too-hot-to-handle careers to match. Magic Mike anybody? And what about Price Tag? Absolute bloody banger. With all of this and then some, it's no surprise that things are ticking along nicely. Dare I even say, it's going swimmingly. So much so that The Sun are reporting that Channing Tatum & Jessie J have moved in together.

It's early on so don't worry about having not received an invite to their housewarming. I'm sure it's in the post. But it may be a bit of a mare to get to because the stars have reportedly chosen to shack up in the beautiful British countryside. Which I am fairly sure Uber doesn't stretch to.

So where will they be living? I hear you ask. Well guys, the loved up duo have chosen to set down some roots in Suffolk's Bury St Edmonds, Metro reports. Which is about as far flung from L.A. life as you can get, but a super cute place nonetheless. And one which is not only picturesque AF but also super convenient for the pair who are both busy with UK-based work at the moment.

J has been working on The Voice Kids on which she is a judge and mentor.

She has also been busy performing all around Europe with a show coming up in Ascot on Aug. 10 2019. So I guess she will be heading back to base (and bae) in Suffolk after that one.

Tatum has been tearing up the London stage with all kinds of talent with the stage adaptation of Magic Mike XXL, Magic Mike Live. Tatum co-directed the stage show, which he sadly doesn't star in. However, according to What's On Stage, on the opening night of the show, which is on at the Hippodrome Casino, Tatum got on stage and showed he still has the moves. Although, unfortunately, he was in an actual suit instead of his birthday suit. Magic Mike is actually loosely based on Tatum's experiences as a stripper in Florida when he was 18, according to Metro.

The show, not so surprisingly, sold out its six-month run within five days, What's On Stage reports. It is being described as:

"The Channing Tatum crafted, 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular is made for a woman's gaze but directed at a woman's heart. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, whether you're looking for the perfect date night or an unforgettable girls night out."

OMG I can hear the hen do's right this very second.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tatum's new gig and his move to the countryside with bae may have something to do with his recent decision to take a step back from social media. To focus more on his creativity and be more present. He shared the news with his 17.4 million followers with the following post, according to The Sun:

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point."

Dang, so no humble brag pics of the new gaff then.