The newlywed period isn’t over for Millie Bobby Brown. Since marrying fellow actor Jake Bongiovi in May, she’s been doling out sweet stories from their big day. She shared more highlights as a guest on the March 11 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, including the “epic” first dance that she and Bongiovi spent a year-and-a-half preparing for.

The First Dance

The Electric State star admitted that she couldn’t help but “control every factor” before the ceremony. She was able to “let the reins go” after the vows — for everything but their iconic musical-inspired first dance.

“We did a six-minute choreographed routine … and I can’t believe Jake actually did it,” Brown said. “We did a Grease medley, so it started with ‘You’re the One That I Want,’ it went into ‘Summer Nights,’ it went into ‘We Stick Together.’”

The two were dressed as the lead characters, Sandy and Danny, and Brown described it as “epic” and “unbelievable.” Their guests “could not believe what they were hearing,” she added.

“That was the only thing that I looked at Jake and I was like, ‘If you let me down on this… like, we have been practicing for a year-and-a-half … and we went to dance lessons,’” she said. “Like that, it was very, very strict for me.”

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/Getty Images

A big performance like that was something Brown said she “always wanted to do” on her wedding day, and she gave Bongiovi a choice between the routine and her dancing down the aisle. He went with the first option, and they both had fun with it. “He absolutely loved it,” Brown said, adding, “We did not miss one beat.”

Better Than Fiction

Brown also spoke about her wedding during a March 11 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she called the occasion “perfect.” She shared that she was initially “directing the whole thing” like a production because “that’s [her] nature,” but there was a shift when she went down the aisle.

“Everything became so real and pure, and nothing about that was like a production,” she said. “It felt so beautiful and the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done in my life.”