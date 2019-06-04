A former Sheriff's deputy was arrested on Tuesday in connection to how he supposedly responded to the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead. According to the New York Times, authorities confirmed there are 11 charges against former Deputy Scot Peterson in total. The charges range, but they all revolve around allegations that Peterson, who was an armed school resource officer at the time, did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when shots rang out.

The charges against Peterson include neglect of a child, culpable negligence, and perjury, according to the New York Times. Per KTLA, Peterson's lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, has said in the past that the former officer's actions were justified in the circumstances. Bustle has reached out to Peterson's lawyer for comment on the charges.

In a statement following Peterson's arrest, Rick Swearingen, the commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said,

The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others. There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.

After the shooting, Peterson announced his retirement, KTLA reports; Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that Peterson was actually terminated, though. He explained, “It’s never too late for accountability and justice."

