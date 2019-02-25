It's been a minute since Charlize Theron has drastically changed her hair color. The stunning actor has been adventurous with her cuts in the past, even rocking a shaved head for her badass role in Max Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron debuted a short, dark brown bob at the 2019 Oscars and the rich shade looked absolutely amazing on her. The color was an excellent complement to her short, sharp 'do.

Theron, who picked the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work as serial killer Aileen Wournos in Monster back in 2004, looked radiant in a periwinkle blue dress with long sleeves and a column shape.

Her newly-brunette hair was a warm and beautiful contrast to the cool and soft shade of her dress. Theron's chin-length, head-hugging bob was parted in the center, with one side tucked behind her ear and showing off her statement earrings in the process.

Theron has been her signature golden blonde shade as recently as the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. She was rocking a bob with some mini braids at that event. Sho while she has been rocking shorter length, she totally changed things up with the hue.

Her new hair hue will remind you of that time she rocked a black bob as the titular character in Æon Flux.

The dress was simple yet striking and allowed her snake-like necklace and her brown bob to be the focal points of her look.

Theron's hair wasn't the only dramatic element of her Oscar look. Her gown had a completely open back. It was a "Wowza!" contrast to the front of the dress and it worked.

