Charlotte Tilbury's Flash Sale Is Here & These Are The Products You *Have* To Buy

By Rebecca Fearn

The words 'Charlotte Tilbury' and 'sale' rarely go together. The ultra popular brand is not one to often offer discounted goods due to the mad demand they already have. But every beauty fan loves a bit of Charlotte Tilbury, and is bound to have at least one product from her in their makeup bags. And guess what? There is always room for a little more. So the news that Charlotte Tilbury is having a major flash sale is majorly exciting. Here's everything you need to know about it, and what you should be buying.

The sale sees some of Tilbury's bestsellers discounted by 30%. There are an impressive 19 items in the sale, and they span across all categories, such as scent, cosmetic bags, and of course, makeup. And while these types of sales are usually full of the stuff no one is really that fussed on, this selection has some genuine gems that you may have even paid full price for.

For example, there's an incredible palette that includes colours for eyes and face, as well a classic CT makeup bag for a really decent price. There are also brilliant sets for the perfect bright eye makeup look, and a great neutral-toned lip look.

Read on to find out which six products and sets I would recommend jumping on, STAT:

Everyone needs a boujee leather makeup bag that will last a lifetime, so I reckon making the most of this sale opportunity is a GREAT idea. And the best thing about this? It has to be the golden lipstick zipper. So, SO cute.
This is the perfect palette for taking away with you on holiday. Containing eyeshadow, blusher and highlighter shades, it's got everything you would ever need. Plus, the large square mirror is super handy.
A mascara, kohl eye pencil and shimmering champagne eyeshadow crayon all for under £40? You can't get much better than that! This deal is definitely one to be jumped on.
A scent beloved by many, this 50ml version is the perfect for taking away with you, even in your hand luggage. With notes of tuberose, amber and lemon, it's a sensual yet fruity blend.
With two creamy blusher shades, a mirror, and a super fluffy shaped brush for contouring, this is such a good deal that needs to be snapped up. The two blusher shades also look amazing mixed up together for summer evenings.
It may not be in Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Pillow Talk shade, but it's pretty close; this tea-rose pink shade is super flattering and looks great on a range of skin tones. It also has a super creamy texture and comes with a matching liner for perfect application.