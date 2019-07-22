Amazon Prime Day and its major makeup sales are in the rear view. It's time to focus on the present and the current. The Charlotte Tilbury Summer Beauty Sale is still active and it features 30% off select products. It's one of the best cosmetics sales of the summer thus far. Customers can enjoy markdowns on lip duos, blush sets, eye kits, and more over at the Charlotte Tilbury site.

Meghan Markle is reportedly a fan of this British beauty brand, especially its signature lipsticks. There are plenty of those on deal. It's perfectly fine if you load up on lots of Tilbury lippies when shopping this sale. But you would be wise to check out the combo kits, as well. There's no telling when this celebrity-loved prestige brand will have another sale on this level. Therefore, you simply must take full advantage of all of the massive discounts while you can.

If you already happen to be a Charlotte Tilbury devotee, you can stock up on your favorite items that you use every day. However, if you have yet to try any Tilbury products, there is no time like a 30% off sale to take them for a test run.

Below are 7 items that you absolutely need to shop during the promotion. The summer sale is active while supplies last so don't delay.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Luscious Lip Slick The Duchess

You can totally copy Meghan Markle's signature pinky-nude pout with this lipstick and liner duo. The Duchess lipstick is a soft and rosy pink, while the warm and peachy coral Lip Cheat lip liner in Pink Venus shapes, lines, and defines. This combo will serve as your every day lip look.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Your Lip Service Royal Lipstick Trio

If you love all things Kate, Meghan, Queen Elizabeth and more, you have to score this trio of lippies. There's the Legendary Queen, which is a wine-inspired hue. The Queen is a rosy pink, while The Duchess is the aforementioned petal pink. You basically just scored your entire fall lip wardrobe for just $60.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Lips To Love Perfect Nude

Two Tilbury nude lippies for less than $50? You simply cannot pass this deal up. The set includes nudes that can be worn together or a la carte. Super Cindy is a muted taupe-nude lipstick with a matte finish while Hepburn Honey is a light peach in a glossier texture.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Lips To Love Perfect Coral

If you want a little more pink for your pout, you need to try the Perfect Coral duo. You get Sexy Sienna from the Matte Revolution collection. It's a golden coral that will brighten your entire face. The kit also features Coachella Coral in the K.I.S.S.I.N.G. texture, which imparts a little more shine.

5. Charlotte Tilbury The Pretty Glowing Kit

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her glow. You can replicate that hallmark gleam with this two-pan, cream-to-powder blush and highlighter duo that will give you the prettiest flush. The Cheek Hug brush boasts a unique shape that ensures product is expertly and perfectly applied.

6. Charlotte Tilbury The Rebel Eye Kit

Markle is considered a royal rebel who breaks with protocol and does her own thing when it comes to certain fashion and beauty traditions. You can make(up) like Markle with this smoky eye set, which features an eyeshadow quad, black liner, and black mascara. Go ahead and do your thing while creating a smoldering, emerald-toned eye.

7. Charlotte Tilbury Glowing, Pretty Skin Palette

You cannot go wrong with six pans of bronzer, blush, and highlighter for just over $50. All you have to do is grab your favorite fluffy face brush, swirl it over all of the pans, and create a custom, Markle-approved glow.

There are lots of other Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics on sale on the site. These just happen to be the most royal family-like.