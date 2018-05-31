For America’s former first daughter, no woman should ever be called vulgar names, regardless of her political affiliation. On Thursday, Chelsea Clinton defended Ivanka Trump against Samantha Bee calling her a “c*nt” on her show, tweeting that it was "grossly inappropriate" to talk about any woman that way.

"It’s grossly inappropriate and just flat-out wrong to describe or talk about Ivanka Trump or any woman that way," Clinton tweeted, in response to a question from Breitbart's White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering, about the remark.

On Wednesday night, Bee had slammed Trump for tweeting a photo of herself and her toddler amid reports of immigrant children being separated from their parents. "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second-most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week," Bee said. "You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f*ckin' stop it."

The backlash brewed overnight. Conservatives criticized Bee for her comment, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who called it "vile and vicious."

In a statement on Thursday, Bee apologized. "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable." Bustle has reached out to TBS, the network that runs Bee's show, for comment.

More to come...