A historic moment has taken place in a major metropolis in the United States. Chicago elected Lori Lightfoot as the new mayor in the city, making her the first black woman and LGBTQ person to ever hold the position. According to the Associated Press, Lightfoot beat Toni Preckwinkle, a former school teacher and 19-year veteran of the City Council.

According to Vox, Chicago is now the largest city to elect a black, openly gay person as the mayor. Now, Lightfoot, a lawyer and former president of the Chicago police board, is going to succeed Rahm Emmanuel, the current mayor of Chicago, who served for two terms.

Of her decision to enter the mayoral race, Lightfoot said to The Advocate in February, “Chicago is an incredibly great city, but it was clear to me that greatness wasn’t being spread to all our neighborhoods." She added later on in the interview, “The economic development strategy of the past 10 years has focused almost exclusively on the downtown area to the detriment of the neighborhoods.”

Per The Chicago Tribune, Lightfoot, a first-time politician, won the mayoral race in a landslide, receiving more than 180,000 more votes than Preckwinkle. Even more so, Lightfoot managed to do so after competing in the most crowded mayoral primary in the city's history, according to The New York Times.

