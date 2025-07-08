And just like that, the writers of And Just Like That... have some explaining to do. After the July 3 episode, fans noticed a glaring plot hole in the Sex and the City reboot involving Lisa Todd Wexley’s father, which quickly went viral.

On the episode, entitled “Silent Mode,” Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) finds out that her father Lawrence Todd (Billy Dee Williams) had died from a stroke, and later attends his funeral at his beloved local theater. However, her father had already died during Season 1.

In the first season of AJLT, Lisa sympathizes with her friend Charlotte (Kristin Davis) after the death of Big (Chris Noth) by telling her how she had to stay strong for her children after her father died the year before. Some fans were confused when Lisa’s father appeared in a Season 2 episode, but his death in Season 3 has shed new light on this continuity error.

Even Parker herself was confused by this plot hole, yet highly impressed that AJLT fans had noticed this detail. “They take all the notes,” she told Bustle in an interview published on July 3. “I don't have a theory about that. He was estranged from her? I don't know why that was written that way. I just went with it.”

How Was This Error Explained?

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Naturally, fans had some theories that attempted to fix the plot hole, speculating that Lisa might have had two gay dads or was so estranged from her father at one point that she treated it like a death.

While it’s not official confirmation, IndieWire received an explanation for the continuity error that would bridge the story together. “A source close to the series tells IndieWire that the deceased ‘dad’ in Season 1 of And Just Like That is Lisa Todd Wexley’s stepfather,” the outlet reported.

AJLT’s History Of Plot Holes

This is not the first time that fans have caught a plot hole on AJLT. During Season 2, Charlotte’s husband Harry (Evan Handler) sarcastically remarks that he’s still waiting for acknowledgment from his mother, “and she’s been dead 10 years.”

On SATC, he told Charlotte that he had promised his mom to marry a Jewish woman before she died — well over 10 years earlier. However, unlike Lisa’s father, this plot hole remains unexplained.