Chili's is about to make your week (and you) more lit. In celebration of its 43rd anniversary, Chili's is offering $3.13 margaritas, slashing the price of its Presidente Margarita by more than 50 percent from $7.80 to $3.13. The one caveat? The only day you can get this deal is Tuesday, March 13. To spare you the math, this deal basically gives you an excuse to order a second round for a price cheaper than you would normally pay for one — so in case you had any other plans next Tuesday, it's officially time to raincheck them and make this the plan instead.

A bit about this famous margarita, in case you are a Chili's newb: the restaurant's signature drink is made with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge orange liquor, Presidente Brandy, Chili’s own margarita mix, and is hand-shaken 25 times before being delivered to a guest's table, according to Delish. It also comes in strawberry and mango varieties — and since the price is slashed, there's no time like the present to do a taste test by ordering them both.

Lines out the door for this deal would hardly come as a surprise — as Delish notes, Chili's Presidente Margarita has been a popular menu fixture since it was first introduced to the chain in the '90s. Plus, margarita-making is an art Chili's has probably long perfected by now, considering how many they sell a year. Edithann Ramey, vice president of marketing for Chili's Grill & Bar, revealed to Cision, "The Presidente Margarita's unique taste and fun, head-turning presentation is why guests absolutely love this drink and we serve more than 135,000 gallons each year." The sheer enormity of 135,000 gallons is hard to picture; so instead think of it as enough margarita to fill almost nine backyard swimming pools. (Now THAT'S a drink deal we can all get behind.)

The multilayered approach to constructing the Presidente Margarita is where the value of the drink lies. Sara Fasolino, the chief spirits sommelier for Chili's Grill & Bar explained to Cision, "The Presidente Margarita is not just your typical margarita ... This one-of-a-kind beverage includes a special touch — Presidente Brandy — an ingredient aged for three years in white oak and not found in most margarita recipes." It is this, Fasolino says, that "gives the drink layers of flavor and dimension."

As exceptional as this deal is, Chili's is not the only casual restaurant chain offering a special on boozy drinks in March. Last week, Applebee's announced a two dollar vodka lemonade deal that will span the entire month of March, replacing February's one dollar Bahama mama promotion. Since the chain has been steadily introducing a different rotating drink deal in that same vein every month since October 2017, we can all look forward to yet another deal popping up in April; but in the meantime, if you're feeling particularly adventurous, two-dollar vodka lemonades pair perfectly with the restaurant's recently reintroduced all-you-can-eat menu. The match is either a blessing or a curse depending how you feel after you have finished dining, but winter was hard — you deserve to kick back with some drinks and mozzies.

So, between Chili's discounted margs and Applebee's two-dollar vodka lemonades, which will prevail as the ultimate spring drink deal? Despite Applebee's' promotion lasting the whole month of March, Chili's serves as a worthy contender, as margaritas are consistently ranked the most popular cocktail in the United States. According to a Nielsen CGA survey published last year, 56 percent of women and 44 percent of men name the cocktail their favorite. Pam Beasley would likely agree.