Let's be real: The instant you become a makeup maven, being initiated into a skin care obsession isn't that far behind. What's even better is a mashup destination where you can quickly grab both. In walks Chillhouse's new Shop Chill line, a curation of some killer (and absolutely Insta-worthy) beauty products all in one place to snatch from anywhere.

Chillhouse founder Cyndi Ramirez has spent her time as a beauty influencer curating the on-site products, honing in on highlighting some of beauty's lesser known brands. "It's not just the brands you'll see on Sephora," she told Bustle in an exclusive interview. "We kind of want to be one of the firsts to carry them and give them a platform that's brand-aligning and that we know our customers will be equally excited to shop for on the Chillhouse platform."

In order to expand the Chillhouse brand, Ramirez took to e-commerce to fulfull more customer beauty needs. "This felt like a good first step in taking the brand nationally faster than if we did in physical spaces."

We still stan a mean mani.

Ramirez also hinted at the commerce site acting as a segue into Chillhouse launching its own line of beauty products, so our eyes and ears will stay tuned.

To give you a better idea as to where to grab the goods, we've rounded up some of Shop Chill's most affordable fantastic finds so you look your most (inexpensive) lush.

Revitalize Skin with a Frankincsence Beauty Booster

Beauty Booster - Frankincense $12 Chillhouse This particular beauty booster is meant to give you back your prepubescent skin. With only a few drops of this booster, you'll be able to minimize scars and potential and already existing wrinkles. Buy Now

Glide on Lipstick with a Sugar Cookie Scented Lip Buffer

Lip Buffer $15 Chillhouse Clearing off the dead lip skin from your face can sometimes be a gruesome task, However, this lip buffer from BYBI makes getting the crud off and gliding on gloss for a new set of smackers a little easier. Another plus? It makes sure you never deal with dry patchy lipstick again. Buy Now

Glam Up Your Cuticles with a Roller Ball Cuticle Oil

Cuticle Oil $20 Chillhouse Packed with both argan and pomegranate oil to help keep your cuticles hydrated as well as rosemary, rose and geranium oil to stimulate nail growth, this oil also contains hemp and tamanu for healing damages and prevent inflammatory properties in addition to anti-fungal. Buy Now

Give Your Skin a Glow Up With a Gold Glow Stick

Gold Glow Stick $18.50 Chillhouse We're always here for a sliver of shimmer and this hydrating highlight stick can be used for more than accentuating cheekbones. You can also use it for eyelids, temples, cupid’s bow, and throw in even those collar bones. Buy Now

Make Your Body Bounce with an Organic Body Wash

Pucker Up with a Cannabis Infused Beeswax Lip Balm