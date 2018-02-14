For all those itching to know which Spotify tracks get an Olympic snowboarding champion in the zone, Chloe Kim's "gold medal" playlist has now been unveiled. The 17-year-old rockstar athlete won first place in the snowboard women's halfpipe final on Monday, Feb. 12, solidifying her newly-minted, record status as the youngest female Olympic gold medalist in the history of the games' snow events. When asked about her halfpipe soundtrack during an interview with NPR on Monday — post-big win — Kim revealed the lineup, which included the likes of Lady Gaga, Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

The details of Kim's musical docket, as reported by NPR, are as follows: during her first halfpipe run, she jammed out to "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga; during her third, she went the more traditional pump-up route with "MotorSport" by Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. As far as teenage musical preferences go — in the U.S., at least — Kim's playlist sounds pretty standard. It's the rest of her life that might be most appropriately described as "anything but." Needless to say, once Kim's fans on social media (of which there are many) caught wind of the young Olympian's victory soundtrack, the internet has been riddled with exclamatory praise for the young record-breaking snowboarder with the first-rate music taste. Following up on a previous tweet from Monday afternoon (which inquired about Kim's choice of music during the halfpipe competition), one Twitter user excitedly tweeted NPR's report Tuesday, Feb. 13, with the accompanying caption, "We have an answer!"

As is customary when it comes to the wheelings and dealings of the 2018 Winter Olympics' stacked roster of athletes, news of Kim's "gold medal" soundtrack blew through the Twitter-sphere with an unbridled power comparable to that of the dangerously strong wind currents that rocked the slopes over the weekend. Because, really, what's better than a pint-sized Olympic prodigy with a penchant for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj? If the overwhelmingly positive response from Kim's fans on Twitter are any indication, it seems that perhaps the appropriate answer to such a question might simply be, "nothing." In responding to the news of Kim's playlist, Twitter users have since showered the champion snowboarder with a medley of reverent distinctions, including — but not limited to — "boss," "icon," and, maybe best of all, "g.o.a.t."

Judging Kim's history-making gold medal record, it certainly seems like the young snowboarder is doing more than her due diligence in living up to such a lofty title. During her decidedly epic halfpipe run on Tuesday, the Long Beach, CA, native essentially blew the Olympic judging panel out of the water. (Not literally, though. This is the winter Olympics, remember?)

During the first of three halfpipe runs, which comprised Monday's snowboarding event, Kim impressed judges and fans alike with her complicated series of tricks, which earned her a remarkable score of 93.75. The score put Kim in the lead from the start, but it was her third and final halfpipe run that truly cemented the victory. With "MotorSport" blasting through her earbuds, Kim soared through her final halfpipe run with near-perfect technique. And, in this case, "near-perfect" actually means just that. In an almost unprecedented judgement, Kim's third run earned her a score of 98.25. (That's 98.25 out of 100, for the record.)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

And, in responding to the recent buzz over Kim's "gold medal" soundtrack, one Twitter user, a reporter for Pitchfork, put into words the sentiment that most people were probably thinking upon learning that "MotorSport" fueled the newfound Olympian's record-breaking success. "I hope the Cardi verse was playing while she was ripping that halfpipe," the user wrote.

For anyone who has yet to listen to said "Cardi verse," take that Twitter user's word for it. The only thing potentially more epic than a 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder racking up gold medals to the soundtrack of today's pop music hits might be a 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder racking up gold medals to the soundtrack of Cardi B's fiery, shade-throwing verse in "MotorSport."