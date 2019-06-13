Today is a momentous day, my friends. Because on this day, June 13, 38 years ago, Captain America was born unto this world. Where would we be without him? He is truly a gift, and as such, Chris Evans' birthday tweet included an additional gift for fans. Cake? Balloons? An adorable puppy GIF? Nope, none of the above. Evans gifted his fans with one final #TBT headshot, and boy, did he save the best for last.

It should come as no surprise that a celebrity like Evans would rake in the birthday wishes. While it's unclear exactly how many fans have flooded his social media accounts with love and glad tidings, there were obviously enough to make him want to return the favor.

"Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return," Evans wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo that is absolutely going to make your damn day. "Last of the #TBT headshots. This is the crown jewel. In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit. It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable."

OK, first of all, that velour, Sean John track suit was the absolute best decision imaginable, and anyone who says otherwise can just see themselves to the door (except for Evans, of course). Would it have served him better to get one in a slightly bolder color? Probably. Especially given his skin tone and jet black hair. A merlot-ish shade, perhaps? Royal blue? Whatever, the beige is fine.

So, yeah. Evans' whole look is really special. Based on his outfit, the sky-high gelled hair, and just his overall smoldering tough guy demeanor, this is probably circa ... what, like, the early '00s?

OK, yes, additional research confirms that this was definitely taken around that time, because this look is full-on Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie from 2001. As a matter of fact, it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that the headshot Evans shared was the *exact* one that nabbed him the part.

Anyway, in addition to the many, many well-wishes from Evans' many, many fans, he also got some kind birthday messages from his friends and costars, too. Mark Ruffalo shared a photo of him and Evans — assumedly from a Marvel movie — and captioned the snap, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans. Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!" How sweet is that?

Another one of Evans' Marvel movie costars, Robert Downey Jr., shared a GIF of him as Captain America with the quote, "That is America's ass." Downey then added his own caption to the tweet, writing, "Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans." So tender, so special. What a guy.

Evans has definitely been getting tons of love in honor of his 38th birthday. Not that we need a reason to show him love — a reason or a throwback velour track suit photo. He's pretty great all the days, isn't he?