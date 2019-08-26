Dogs make everything better, even a photo of the man who played Captain America. Break out the tissues, because Chris Evans' International Dog Day photo with his pup Dodger will probably make you shed a few tears. The actor tweeted the image on Monday and it just might be Evans and Dodger's best picture yet.

As you can see below, Evans took a selfie with Dodger in bed. He adorably cradled his pup in his arms and smiled at the camera. Dodger also looks super comfortable and who can blame him? The Red Sea Diving Resort actor simply captioned his tweet, "Happy #InternationalDogDay."

It's no secret that Evans loves his dog — a lot. He likes to share photos and videos of Dodger on Twitter, which his fans welcome with open arms. Anytime a new image or clip of Dodger pop ups, Evans' followers can't help but coo over the sweetness. They are both beyond cute as individuals, but when you put them together? It's unbelievable how much more adorable they get.

While filming Gifted, Evans adopted Dodger. He told People in April 2017, "One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?'" He continued, "And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love."

Evans and Dodger are pretty much best friends. Have you ever seen the video of them reuniting upon the Marvel star's return home after being away for 10 weeks filming a project? The footage proved just how special of a bond they share. Dodger couldn't help but attack Evans, who was on the ground, with kisses and so much love. You can watch the magic happen here:

And if that isn't enough, Evans recently tweeted this image of Dodger on Aug. 16:

The two have such a strong connection, which started the day they first met. For National Pet Day in April 2018, Evans shared a video of their initial meeting. "This is the moment we met," the actor wrote on Twitter. "He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

Like Evans also told People about Dodger, "God dogs, they’re such great animals. I really can’t say enough about dogs, I’m a dog lunatic. He sleeps on my pillow, you wake up face-to-face." They certainly make a dynamic duo. The more photos and videos Evans shares of Dodger, the better. Are you even more obsessed now? Yeah, same.