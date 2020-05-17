Everyone wants to stay connected during quarantine, but Chris Evans confessed he mostly got Instagram for his dog, who has provided quality content for fans. On May 14, Evans discussed his new Instagram account on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he largely joined the social media account to post photos of his dog, Dodger.

During the appearance, Fallon noted that Evans was new to Instagram, and that getting the account seemed like a big decision for the star. "I don't know what it was, I caved," Evans said. "I feel like such an old man, I'm so late to the party." He added that the opportunity to share pictures of his adorable dog motivated him to finally put more of his life online. "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog, I was like, they're being wasted in my phone, I need to put these somewhere," he said.

On May 1, Chris Evans posted a first video to debut his Instagram, contributing to the #AllInChallenge. The All In Challenge is enlisting the help of celebrities to fight food insecurity and help those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with organizations such as Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and Feeding America, as per the organization's website. "This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare," Evans said on Instagram.

The Avengers star might have joined Instagram to support a good cause, but since opening an account, the platform has largely become a way to update the world about his pup. On May 4, Evans documented an attempt to groom Dodger, posting a photo of his dog's badly shaved fur. Evans wrote that his dog "seemed skeptical at first," but "with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it." Unfortunately, the haircut did not go so well, and Evans said: "I guess some things are better left to the professionals." The star added as a joke: "He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great."

Fallon asked the Captain America: Winter Soldier actor about the grooming misadventure during his appearance on the The Tonight Show. Evans said that he'd groomed before, as "right when quarantine began, I gave him jut a little bit of a trim, just with a little bit of timidity." He added: "It went great so I got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment and it exploded in my face and I kept trying to fix it and eventually I was like, alright, I've just got to cut my losses."

Despite the bad trim, there aren't any hard feelings between Dodger and Evans. On Thursday, Evans posted yet another adorable picture of his dog on Instagram, writing, "Just woke up to this pillow hog."

No matter what reason Evans had for joining Instagram, fans are likely thrilled to see more of the star, and Dodger, on their feeds.