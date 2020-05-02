Captain America is assembling the Avengers for a great cause. Chris Evans joined Instagram on Friday, May 1, offering one lucky fan (and two of their friends) the opportunity to have a 40-minute virtual hangout with him and several of his MCU costars as part of the All In Challenge. Chris Pratt nominated Evans on April 29 for the coronavirus relief fundraiser, which prompted the Defending Jacob actor to sign up for the social networking platform to accept his challenge.

"Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can't compete with that, I can't get you eaten by a dinosaur," he said in his first Instagram video, referencing Pratt's Jurassic World: Dominion walk-on role prize. "But here’s what I can offer: a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner."

Evans added that the winner can do a private Q&A ("You can ask us anything, we'll spill the beans, he promised) and then maybe even have a virtual game night. His recommendation: Scattergories. Ruffalo jumped into the comments section, however, to add: "Maybe not ask us anything... #Spoilers"

All of the donations raised from Evan's challenge will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs launched America's Food Fund on April 1st to ensure all those in need have food to eat during the pandemic.

"This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this," Evans added in his video. He also threw down the gauntlet for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as well as the "great" Billy Porter.

Less than 24 hours after creating his Instagram account, Evans racked up more than 1.5 million followers. That rapid following seems to have even flagged his page to Instagram. "Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity," Evans tweeted on May 2. "Do I already regret this???"

Given that the All In Challenge has already raised more than $27.9 million, the temporary suspension will surely be worth it in the end.

