Honestly, is there anything Captain America can't do? Chris Evans wants to do a musical next because yes, he sings, too. And now that Evans is saying goodbye to the Avengers for good, he's ready to show off that vocal range of his. Evans even has a couple of suggestions on what role would be best for his post-Marvel musical career. So, Hollywood, seriously, if you're listening, put Evans in whatever musical he wants.

In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans talked about how he's ready to hang up his Captain America suit, but isn't retiring from acting for good. "I never said the word 'retire,'" he said about the rumors that Avengers: Endgame would be his last film.

"It's a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they're going to retire — it's not something you retire from." Instead, he'd like to use the time he won't be playing Captain America doing a little more directing and a lot more singing. "I want to do a musical so badly, man," Evans revealed.

Something you might not know about Evans is he's a musical theater kid growing up thanks to his mom, Lisa, who is the executive director of the Concord Youth Theatre in Massachusetts. Evans told THR that as a kid he used to put on musicals with his siblings, which yes, he knows is embarrassing. Perhaps, even more so since there are videos. Luckily, he has a sense of humor about performing the hits of The Sound of Music in his youth, even if he's not willing to share the receipts.

"F*ckin' Von Trapps, man," Evans said with a laugh about his theater past. "I'm like 12, 13. I'm not, like, 6. I'm old enough to know better. We all thought it was so normal to be singing in front of my cousins and aunts and uncles at Christmas. Mortifying. Thank God this acting career worked out. Otherwise I'd just be this forever dork. I probably still am."

The thing is, Evans has continued to low-key show off his musical talents. Fans might remember him singing Journey in 2010's The Losers or serenading Anna Faris in 2011's What's Your Number? or Not Another Teen Movie's musical number. Not to mention, showing off his trumpet playing skills in his directorial debut 2014's Before We Go.

But, now Evans wants jump fully into the world of musicals. "Someone told me they're [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors," he told THR. "And I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'"

For reference, below is Steve Martin in the movie Little Shop of Horrors singing "Dentist!" Now, imagine what Evans could do with this part. Do your teeth already hurt thinking about how sweet this could be? Yeah, ours, too.

Evans also revealed the musical that got away. When he first moved out to Hollywood in 2000, he said, "there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story."That's one of my favorite musicals. I did it when I was in high school."

Now that Spielberg really is doing a West Side Story remake starring Ansel Elgort, Evans said he called his team to see if he could get cast. "I called my team and they were like, Chris — maybe Krupke. You can't. You're too old. It's so hard to hear."

It really is hard to hear that there could have been a world where Chris Evans starred in West Side Story. Would he have been Tony, the romantic serenading Maria, or is he more of a Riff, leading the Jets in epic dance battles? Unfortunately, now we'll never know. But hopefully, fans will soon get to see Evans in another musical – one that's a little more age appropriate.