The Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren going to officially tie the knot on Saturday, Jan. 12 on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Of course, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison posted about Arie and Lauren's wedding throughout the weekend as he was not just a guest, but the officiant for the nuptials.

Chris present for the Arie and Lauren's rehearsal dinner on Friday night, according to Us Weekly. The dinner was aboard a whale watching cruise on the Lahaina Harbor, reported the publication. On the day of the wedding, Chris posted a selfie with Arie and Lauren tagged at Lahaina Harbor with a sweet caption:

It’s been an incredible week full of love and laughs. Today I’m honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding. Love you both @ariejr@laureneburnham I now pronounce you.....

On Friday, Jan. 11, Chris posted an Instagram Story of a Hawaiian sunset. "Aloha @ariejr and @laurenburnham," he wrote, tagging their respective Instagram accounts. "Almost time for the journey to begin." Chris also posted an IG Story from the event as well: a photo from the boat and a whale in the water. He caption the photo with a pun: "A whale of good time [whale emoji]."

More to come...