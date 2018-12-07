When Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tie the knot in January, everyone’s favorite Bachelor Nation officiant will be there with wedding bells on. On Thursday, Dec. 6, Entertainment Tonight announced Chris Harrison will officiate Arie and Lauren’s wedding. The host of The Bachelor told ET that the to-be-wed duo asked him if he would be down to help them get married in Hawaii, and so he did the only thing you can do when two people you care about ask you to officiate their wedding in Hawaii. He accepted the offer, duh.

Harrison shared,

"They said, 'We'd really love it if you would fly out and officiate the wedding for us. We can't think of anyone better.' I was really touched. I'm honored... it goes to show just how much we do care and love these people, and how tight we are off-camera."

Well, then. It sure looks like Harrison won’t be, as he told Us Weekly back in August, “sitting front and center at Arie’s wedding” after all. Because he will be standing front and center, as he has done at so many other Bachelor Nation weddings. And he won’t be the only member of Bachelor Nation in attendance. As Harrison revealed in the aforementioned ET interview, “There's a few of us from producers and the Bachelor family that are going to fly out and be in Hawaii.”

Though Harrison and some other members of The Bachelor universe will be present, it sounds like The Bachelor cameras will not. When the affianced couple appeared on The View together back in May, Arie confirmed that their nuptials would not be televised. Contrary to the reports that suggested they were angling for a TV wedding, this Bachelor pair apparently wants to keep their ceremony as private as possible. Sure, Lauren and Arie could always change their minds, but as far as any of us know, their big day will not get its own hour-long special. Alas, we won't get to see Harrison's officiant speech which, according to The Bachelor host, will be packed with "anecdotal jokes" and "honeymoon suite" references. As he teased in the previously referenced ET interview,

"Look, you know I'm not the most serious person all the time. There will be some anecdotal jokes in there, and we have a baby on the way, so maybe there's a [joke] about the fact that maybe we jumped the gun on the honeymoon suite.”

Oh, Harrison.

It's been an eventful year for Arie and Lauren, and it looks like next year is going to follow suit. A few months after they got engaged on what may very well be the most dramatic Bachelor finale in Bachelor history, they announced they will be getting married at the Haiku Mill in Maui on Jan. 12. In June, they bought a house together. In November, they announced Lauren is pregnant with their first child.

And in December, Harrison shared that he will officiate Arie and Lauren's wedding. What. A. Year.