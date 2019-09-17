Sometimes actors go above and beyond for a movie. For example, Chris Hemsworth actually hit Tom Hiddleston in the face while filming 2012's The Avengers. Hiddleston discussed this piece of trivia during Monday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. If for some reason you have ever doubted Hemsworth's strength, Hiddleston said he really is as strong as Thor.

While discussing what it's like to fight Hemsworth in the intense Marvel action scenes compared to a battle scene on the stage, Hiddleston admitted that they both come with different challenges. "I mean, fighting Chris Hemsworth, you're going to lose, let's face it," Hiddleston said (around the 4:20 mark in the video below). But, the big difference between a movie fight sequence and one on stage? Hiddleston, who's known for his Marvel role as Loki, said, "On film, it's all about angle when you're fighting. So you're trying to get the angles of the different parts of the choreography to tell the story."

Actually, the choreography is one element Hiddleston struggled with when filming a fight scene with Hemsworth in the first Avengers film. For those unaware, the two actors played brothers Thor and Loki, who were mostly at odds. One might say Thor was the "good brother," whereas Loki was the "bad brother." But, of course, if you've seen the Marvel films, then you know their relationship is quite complicated. So much so, Thor and Loki very much loved each other in a familial way.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

But, back to the two characters fighting. Hiddleston explained to Stephen Colbert, "There's a scene in Avengers one, the first Avengers, where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weigh about 30 pounds. I couldn't really sell the hit, the smack." So what did Hiddleston do? He explained, "So I just said to Chris, 'I think you should just hit me in the face.'" Colbert said to the 38-year-old, "That is a terrible idea." The Loki star agreed and then revealed, "I went down like a stone." Can you imagine Hemsworth hitting you in the face? Yeah, that would hurt.

In May 2012, Hiddleston first opened up about Hemsworth hitting him, but he never said he "went down like a stone." Rather, all he said is that when he came in contact with one hit, well, he definitely stumbled.

At the time, the actor also informed Yahoo! that director Joss Whedon told them they "either need to hit each other harder or you need to react bigger." Eventually, Hiddleston just told his scene partner to hit him. He said Hemsworth double checked with Hiddleston before doing it and then followed through. "[Chris] really went for it and he's just pummeling me in the chest and elbowing me in the face and Joss came back after that take and went, 'We got it. It's great,'" Hiddleston revealed.

TopMovieClips on YouTube

It's unclear if the particular fight scene Hiddleston was referring to is the one above, but, either way, you can see how intense an action scene can be. One can only imagine all of the choreography and emotion actors have to put into making the scene realistic. But, that doesn't mean Hiddleston would want Hemsworth to hit him on a daily basis. "I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don't know if I would be able to manage that," he told Colbert. "It wouldn't be sustainable."

Basically, when needed, Hemsworth and Hiddleston are committed to their jobs and making sure audiences believe what they're watching. Marvel fans certainly believed Thor was beating the crap out of Loki. But who knew some of those hits were actually real?