Just in case you thought that David and Jordan leaving The Bachelorette last week would mean that this week's episode would be low key, think again. There's a new contestant feud, and it doesn't seem like it's going to end well. On Monday night's episode, Lincoln and Chris got in a verbal fight on The Bachelorette, and let's just say it didn't paint either of the men in a positive light.

They first started bickering at the beginning of the episode, but then things got even worse when the guys were both on the same group date, where they had to debate in front of a crowd as part of a "Beccalection." After Chris slung a little mud Lincoln's way, hinting that he wasn't there for the right reasons and would break Becca's heart, everything went downhill fast. At one point, Chris even said that Becca would be "disgusted" if she knew what Lincoln was really like... and it all went terribly, terribly downhill from there.

More to come...