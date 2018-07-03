Watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is like witnessing 30 rapid-fire breakups. It's not pleasant, but it passes for entertainment these days. What's really fun to watch, instead, is how the contestants, who are forced to spend so much time together, become fast friends. On Becca's season of The Bachelorette, some friend groups have been forming. But there are two contestants who don't seem to be huge fans of each other and can't keep themselves from bickering nonstop. So, are Chris and Lincoln friends after The Bachelorette?

There are still a lot of guys left on Becca's season of The Bachelorette — I don't really even start learning names until the eighth or ninth week because there are too many men and not enough time for me to care. But two of the most memorable ones are Lincoln and Chris, sheerly because of the negative attention both have managed to garner. Lincoln thinks the Earth is flat because he hasn't seen enough credible evidence to decide that it's not, and Chris was mad at Becca on her last group date because she didn't actively seek him out to talk to him. Then, he said she owed him "50,000 kisses." What a pair, these two! And while it seems like Chris and Lincoln had been seemingly getting along on the show, the July 2 episode of The Bachelorette showed that the two couldn't help but be constantly at each others' throats during a simple chat about how they didn't get the one-on-one date.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Uh, guys, you're not the only ones who didn't get a one-on-one date. Not everyone can get a one-on-one date. Duh. That's how this show works. So why fight about it? That's literally how this happens. And while we don't know everything that happened between Lincoln and Chris (the cameras can only record so much idiocy at once), we can take a peek at their social media to see if they're friends at all post-Bachelorette.

Lincoln's Instagram is private and he doesn't have a Twitter, but Chris is public on both channels, which makes perfect sense considering how much he likes to talk. Homeboy really wants to be heard, you know? Chris' Instagram doesn't have any pictures of him and Lincoln on it. In fact, Chris doesn't really have any pics of him and the rest of the Bachelorette cast at all. Usually, when a season has wrapped, the contestants are all, "Best friends forever, guys! So glad we met!" and they all have snaps of them with the producers. Chris doesn't. He just has pictures of him and his own friends, which is fine, but it gives the impression that he doesn't care much about the guys (including Lincoln) that he was on the show with.

On Twitter, Chris said that all he did in the July 2 episode of the show was defend himself.

Ugh, he's not even using the right hashtag. In any case, the problem with Chris (and the good thing about him in terms of producing) is that he's so reactive that if anyone says anything to him or about him, he's gonna go off. It makes for really good television, but when it comes to building friendships or bonds in this very unusual situation, it definitely doesn't help.

It's not that Lincoln is a saint. He has his own problems, including an arrest and conviction for indecent assault and battery in 2016. ABC and Warner Bros. said, in a statement to Deadline, that they had no idea that Lincoln had been charged with a crime when he was cast. Again, Lincoln's channels are private, so it's hard to say whether or not he's friendly with the men on the show. For now, we can assume that both Lincoln and Chris are not buddies with each other or the rest of The Bachelorette cast.