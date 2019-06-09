First comes a sweet summer wedding, and then comes a gorgeous photo. The world now has a Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wedding photo to commemorate their nuptials on Saturday, June 8. Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in Montecito, California, per People among family and friends. Notable guests included the bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as her siblings Patrick, Christopher, and Christina. Pratt's 6-year old son Jack was also in attendance.

Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared the same photo from the day on their respective Instagrams. In the picture, the newlyweds gaze at each other and smile lovingly, and both bride and groom dressed in Armani. The couple is holding hands as Schwarzenegger carries a bouquet of white roses in her other. Meanwhile a wedding ring can be spotted on Pratt's left hand. Pratt captioned the photo:

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Schwarzenegger captioned her post of the picture with the same message, switching up her words of thanks for designer Armani by writing she was, "grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit."

Per a People source at the wedding, guests enjoyed outdoor music and a menu of locally-sourced summer favorites for dinner. The Avengers: Endgame star reportedly gave a moving speech at the reception, which also included dancing to songs such as "Party in the U.S.A" and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Early words of congratulations for the bride and groom, who began dating in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in January, have begun on Instagram. Gwyneth Paltrow commented on both of the newlywed's photos, writing on Schwarzenegger's post, "This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness," alongside a heart.

John Krasinski commented on Pratt's post, "All the best to you both my man!," while Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan wrote, "Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!" Other newly married stars weighed in on Pratt and Schwarzenegger's marriage. Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas late last year wrote on Pratt's post, "Amazing! Congratulations!," and Mandy Moore, who married Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018 commented on the bride's photo, "Congrats and welcome to the club, married lady!!"

Anticipation for this couple's big day began after Pratt revealed the engagement with a touching post on Instagram. He captioned a photo of the pair, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Much like their first wedding photo, Schwarzenegger shared the same photo from the proposal with the caption, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you," alongside a heart and ring emojis.

If the first glimpse of Pratt and Schwarzenegger's wedding is any indication, this was a beautiful celebration for all.