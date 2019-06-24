Weeks after their wedding day festivities, newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reportedly taken to a tropical destination for a honeymoon filled with rest, relaxation, and tons of sunshine. According to Us Weekly, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Hawaiian honeymoon sounds like it was basically perfect.

The publication reported that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are spending some quality time together in Hawaii to celebrate their nuptials. The married couple was reportedly spotted hanging out by the pool on June 23. An insider even told Us Weekly that the Guardians of the Galaxy star was spotted “swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating french fries," which is pretty much the ideal way to spend one's vacation.

According to Us Weekly, there's a good chance that the husband and wife pair chose to head to Hawaii recently to simultaneously celebrate their marriage and Pratt's birthday, which was on June 21. Schwarzenegger marked the occasion on Instagram by posting a collage of photos of the couple, including more than a few never-before-seen snaps, and writing,

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"

The married duo's honeymoon getaway comes a few weeks after they tied the knot on June 8, six months after they first broke the news via Instagram that were engaged to be wed. Us Weekly reported that Schwarzenegger and Pratt exchanged vows in front of around 60 guests on a ranch in Montecito, California. "Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” a source revealed to the publication, “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

People also reported that they wed in front of their families and closest friends. The bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and her siblings, Patrick, Christopher, and Christina, were all in attendance. And of course, Pratt's son, with whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was also on hand to celebrate his dad's special day.

On June 9, the Avengers: Infinity War actor took to Instagram to share a photo from his big day. In the caption for the snap, which featured the bride and groom in their Armani-designed, wedding day best, he wrote,

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Based on this latest Hawaiian honeymoon news, it sounds like the new chapter in Schwarzenegger and Pratt's lives is already off to a relaxing and fun-filled start.