The Teigen-Legend house has welcomed a new pet to their family. On Wednesday, May 13, Chrissy Teigen introduced Miles' birthday present, a bearded dragon. The toddler turns 2 on Saturday, and the Chrissy's Court host revealed that he'll be in charge of naming their newest family member — and she's pretty sure he's going to go with an unconventional choice.

In response to fans asking what the little reptile's name was, Teigen tweeted, "no name yet! gonna let miles name him when he officially gets him on his bday! so I'm guessing his name will be 'cars.'" The cookbook author first tweeted about the family's latest pet on May 12 when she asked her followers for advice about owning a bearded dragon, before tweeting that she was dm'ing fellow bearded dragon owner Nicole Ritchie.

She later formally introduced the nameless new addition, tweeting: "yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now — I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)." Bearded dragons can live up to 14 years if cared for properly, so the family's latest pet should be with them for quite some time.

While the bearded dragon is Miles' birthday present, his big sister Luna appears to already be a fan of her brother's new pet. Teigen shared a photo of Luna getting acquainted with the lizard while rocking a Tangled outfit with a picture of Rapunzel's reptile Pascal on it. She captioned the Instagram post, "please welcome, [insert name here], our new baby bearded dragon!"

Even though Miles' birthday isn't until Saturday, he's already met the bearded dragon too. There's no word yet on whether or not he's settled on an official name, but Teigen shared a photo of him appearing to have a nice talk with his new pet. If he finds himself struggling to come up with the perfect moniker, his mom's followers have offered plenty of suggestions for names.

The Vampire Diaries and Legacies executive producer Julie Plec commented simply, "Puff," while, author Jenny Lawson suggested "Queen Elizardbeth." However, Hollywood star Jeremy Pope thinks it would be awesome if Miles really does go with Cars as the bearded dragon's name. He tweeted, "'CARS' has taken me under."

Whatever name Miles settles on, his bearded dragon is joining quite a menagerie of pets at the Legend-Teigen house. In addition to their new reptile, the family also has a hamster named Peanut Butter, a poodle called Petey, French bulldogs Penny and Pippa, and a bulldog called Pepper, as reported by People. One thing is clear: Miles and Luna are growing up surrounded by a variety of animals to love thanks to their pet-loving parents.