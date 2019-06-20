Pets are family, and many people love their dogs, cats, and other domestic animals as much as their human counterparts. Chrissy Teigen's hoop earrings featured her dogs' names engraved on them and it was a proud display of how much she adores her pooches. Anyone who follows the model's Instagram is well aware of her devotion to her dogs. Therefore, her oversized jewelry was not simply a fun and funky finishing touch that complimented her crisp white shirt, bronzy skin, or golden highlighted strands. The earrings, which were the custom 2" Audrey Hoops from Svelte Metal's Hoops for Hope collection, served as a stylish way to keep her precious pups close at all times. The names of her pooches — the late Puddy, along with Pippa, Penny, and Paul — were stamped on the inside of the earrings. The good news is that you can copy this look with pairs from the same brand or from indie designers.

Teigen sported the gold hoops, which are an investment piece that can be engraved at $415 per pair, while appearing at Cannes Lions on June 18. She actually owns over 20 personalized pairs of Hoops for Hope, according to an email Bustle received from the brand.

The statement hoops are lightweight and suitable for day or night wear. They can be customized in various ways, including content, size, material, letter placement, font, and more.

But these earrings don't just look good — they also do good. Svelte Metals donates a portion of its Hoops for Hope sales to nationwide causes that support women. "Because I know that personalized jewelry is cherished and meaningful, I wanted each pair to impact our world in a meaningful way," Svelte Metals designer and brand owner Meghan Kanodia tells Bustle via email. "This is why 10% of all sales from the collection is donated to causes benefitting underserved women in the U.S. through our partnerships with Baby2Baby and La Casa de las Madres." What's better than custom jewelry that gives back?

Courtesy of Svelte Metals

Personalized jewelry is having a moment since it's distinct as DNA and allows the wearer to be a part of the design process. But there's another important element to engraved jewelry that you may not have realized. Kanodia points out that her designs are also environmentally friendly because the customization means the wearer will likely keep and wear their piece for a lifetime. "Consumers are shopping more thoughtfully and in favor of quality over quantity," she explains. "It's really important to me to only create pieces that will be worn over and over again for years to come. Made-to-order pieces eliminate waste."

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Svelte Metals purchase will go a long way — personally, philanthropically, and for the planet itself.

However, if this particular piece of jewelry is out of your price range, you have other options if you want to honor your dogs or other pets in accessories form. There are plenty of indie designers on Etsy who make affordable, customized jewelry that can feature the names of people, places, pets, and things to your exact specifications. You can order engraved bracelets, necklaces, and totally rock this trend.

Incorporating the names of loved ones into your pieces is such a stylish and secret way to keep them near and dear.