There comes a time in every child's life where they have to learn how to share, and apparently, for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's almost 3-year-old daughter, that time has come. On Sunday, Teigen tweeted that Luna is working on sharing after a fan posted a photo of her refusing to hand her mom a bottle of water at a tennis game, and yes, it's just as adorable as it sounds.

On Sunday, Teigen, Legend, and Luna were all at a U.S. Women's National Soccer Team game, and luckily enough for the rest of us, a very special interaction between all three of them was caught on camera, and then shared by a fan who took a photo of her TV. In the picture, Luna is clutching a Dasani water bottle as Teigen seems to be bargaining with her to let go of it while Legend looks on, appearing to be little dumbfounded by the situation at hand.

"THANK YOU for showing Luna @USWNT even if it means dealing with her not sharing her @dasaniwater," the fan tweeted alongside the photo.

Luna does not look like she wants to give up that water, but she definitely wouldn't be the first toddler to feel that way, and all in all, the screen grab is pretty cute. Teigen responded, explaining what was going on: "We are working on sharing!!"

And as another fan pointed out, Legend's face may actually be the true star of the photo, because he really does look like he knows that Teigen is fighting a battle she's going to lose. After all, chances are high that this is a conversation they've had at home before. He knows how this plays out.

So far, Teigen has yet to post an update on whether or not Luna ever decided to share her water or not, but maybe she deserves the benefit of the doubt? After all, she seems to be a pretty sweet kid, so she might get the hang of sharing pretty quickly.

And other than the water incident, it seems like Luna had a blast at the soccer game. Teigen shared a video of her on the field on her Instagram Story, and she looked pretty happy, eating snacks on the sidelines.

This isn't the only big kid milestone Luna's hit lately. Last month, Teigen and Legend presented her with her very own big girl bed, and even though she was a little upset they didn't put her stuffed animals in the proper place at first, she seemed pretty pleased with it once all of her toys were accounted for. It's hard to believe that she's already turning three next week — she's growing up so fast.

Let's hope Luna gets on board with sharing fast, because Miles is getting older and there's a very good chance he's going to want to share her toys very soon if he doesn't already. Sharing is caring, and it's a lesson we all had to learn at some point.